The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) commences the registration for Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2024 today, February 10. With an expected 87,000 vacancies, the BPSC Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) Phase-3, known as BPSC TRE 3.0, will accept applications until February 23.

Important Dates for BPSC TRE 3.0:

1. Notification Released: February 2, 2024

2. Application Start: February 10, 2024

3. Application End: February 23, 2024

4. Examination Dates: March 7-17, 2024

5. Result Declaration: March 22-24, 2024

How to Apply Online for Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2024:

1. Visit the official website of BPSC: [www.bpsc.bih.nic.in](www.bpsc.bih.nic.in).

2. Navigate to the "Recruitment" or "Latest Announcements" section.

3. Locate the Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2024 notification and thoroughly read it.

4. Click on the provided link to access the online application portal: [onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in](onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in).

5. Fill out the application form with accurate details and upload required documents.

6. Review the application before submitting and make the necessary payment of application fees, if applicable, through the online payment gateway.

Direct link to apply online

While TRE 4.0 is scheduled for August, the ongoing TRE 3.0 will take place in March 2024. Comprehensive information, including supplementary results and exam details, is accessible on the official website [www.bpsc.bih.nic.in](www.bpsc.bih.nic.in). Interested candidates can submit applications online at [onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in](onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in).

The recruitment process includes supplementary results from various departments, with the SC-ST department's results contingent on the education department's supplementary results. BPSC TRE 3.0 has a duration of two and a half hours, featuring no negative marking. The examination comprises a single paper, and multiple results will be released.

Exam Structure and Content:

The examination consists of three parts: language, general studies, and a subject-specific section. Part-I includes a qualifying language test with 30 questions worth 30 marks. Part-II features 40 questions on general studies, each carrying one mark. Part-III comprises 80 questions related to the teaching subject, totaling 80 marks. The merit list will be prepared based on language qualification.

Eligibility Criteria and Application Deadline:

Candidates must qualify in the language section to be considered for the merit list. The syllabus adheres to NCERT and SCERT guidelines. The application deadline aligns with the eligibility cutoff, necessitating candidates to have declared results for B.Ed, D.El.Ed, CTET, or STET (D.EL.ED/B.Ed./CTET/STET) by this date.

Teacher Reinstatement and Recruitment Categories:

Teacher reinstatement focuses on schools under the Education Department and Minority Department, covering primary, middle, secondary, and higher secondary categories. However, candidates from Bihar STET 2024 and final year trainees are ineligible for TRE 3.0, leading to disappointment among STET candidates.