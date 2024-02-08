Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 12:43 IST

BPSSC Bihar Police Prohibition, Vigilance SI admit cards out, here's direct link

The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has issued admit cards for prohibition and vigilance dept Sub-Inspector recritment exams. Here's link.

Nandini Verma
BPSSC SI admit card out
BPSSC SI admit card out | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has issued admit cards for the preliminary examination pertaining to the roles of Sub-Inspector Prohibition in the Prohibition, Excise & Registration Department, and Police Sub-Inspector, Vigilance in the Vigilance Department. Aspirants can access these admit cards by visiting the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in and utilizing the provided link on the homepage.

Candidates are required to use their registration ID/mobile number and date of birth as login credentials to download the admit cards. The preliminary written examination is scheduled for January 28, 2024, taking place in a single shift from 11 am to 1 pm.

Advertisement

To facilitate candidates, the commission has also released a list enumerating examination centers according to roll numbers. Aspirants must download this list to ascertain the location of their examination centers for the preliminary round.

How to download the BPSSC Prohibition, Vigilance SI admit cards for 2023:

  1. Visit the official website: bpssc.bih.nic.in.
  2. Open the link titled "Important Notice: Download Admit Card of preliminary examination for the post of Sub-Inspector Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Dept., and Police Sub-Inspector, Vigilance in Vigilance Dept. (Advt. No. 03/2023)."
  3. Access the admit card download tab.
  4. Input your login details, including registration ID/mobile number and date of birth.
  5. Submit the information and proceed to download the admit card.

Direct link to download admit card.

Advertisement

Candidates are advised to follow these instructions diligently to ensure they have the necessary documentation for the upcoming preliminary examination.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 12:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement