BPSSC Bihar Police Prohibition, Vigilance SI admit cards out, here's direct link

Advertisement

The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has issued admit cards for the preliminary examination pertaining to the roles of Sub-Inspector Prohibition in the Prohibition, Excise & Registration Department, and Police Sub-Inspector, Vigilance in the Vigilance Department. Aspirants can access these admit cards by visiting the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in and utilizing the provided link on the homepage.

Candidates are required to use their registration ID/mobile number and date of birth as login credentials to download the admit cards. The preliminary written examination is scheduled for January 28, 2024, taking place in a single shift from 11 am to 1 pm.

Advertisement

To facilitate candidates, the commission has also released a list enumerating examination centers according to roll numbers. Aspirants must download this list to ascertain the location of their examination centers for the preliminary round.

How to download the BPSSC Prohibition, Vigilance SI admit cards for 2023:

Visit the official website: bpssc.bih.nic.in. Open the link titled "Important Notice: Download Admit Card of preliminary examination for the post of Sub-Inspector Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Dept., and Police Sub-Inspector, Vigilance in Vigilance Dept. (Advt. No. 03/2023)." Access the admit card download tab. Input your login details, including registration ID/mobile number and date of birth. Submit the information and proceed to download the admit card.

Direct link to download admit card.

Advertisement

Candidates are advised to follow these instructions diligently to ensure they have the necessary documentation for the upcoming preliminary examination.