Updated March 6th, 2024 at 09:22 IST

Central Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Last Date Today to Apply for 3000 Vacancies, Link here

The Central Bank of India (CBI) is concluding the registration process for Apprentice posts on March 6, 2024. There are a total of 3000 vacancies. Link here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Jobs Recruitment Vacancies
Recruitment | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Central Bank of India (CBI) is concluding the registration process for Apprentice posts on March 6, 2024. Interested candidates seeking to apply for Apprentice positions can submit their applications through the official website of the Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in. The tentative date for the online examination is scheduled for March 10, 2024.

This recruitment campaign aims to fill up 3000 posts within the organization. Candidates holding a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized university or possessing equivalent qualifications recognized by the Central Government are eligible to apply for the Apprentice post.

How to Apply for Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2024:

Candidates can follow these steps to apply online:

  1. Visit the official website of the Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in.
  2. Navigate to the recruitment section available on the homepage.
  3. Look for the Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2024 link.
  4. Click on the registration link provided.
  5. Fill out the registration form and log in to your account.
  6. Complete the application form and proceed to make the payment of application fees.
  7. After submitting the application, download the confirmation page.
  8. Retain a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct link to apply 

The application fee varies according to the category:

  • ₹400 for PWBD candidates
  • ₹600 for Schedule Caste / Schedule Tribe / All Women candidates / EWS
  • ₹800 for all other candidates

For further details and related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Central Bank of India.

 

 

 

Published March 6th, 2024 at 09:22 IST

