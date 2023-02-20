CRPF ASI, Head Constable Admit Cards 2023 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

CRPF Admit Card 2023 Download: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday released the admit card for the post of ASI (Steno) and HC (Ministerial) Exam 2022 on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the CRPF ASI, Head Constable (Ministerial) Recruitment 2023 can download their Admit Card online. The CRPF AIS, HC admit cards have been uploaded at crpf.gov.in. The admit card has the details of the exam date, venue and timing. Candidates must also read the important instructions mentioned on the hall ticket.

How to download CRPF Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Central Reserve Police Force - crpf.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads "Please use the link to download the admit card for the exam of Head Constable (Ministerial) in CRPF."

Step 3: A login page will open

Step 4: Key in your user ID and password and submit

Step 5: Your CRPF admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download CRPF admit card and take its printout.

Direct link to download CRPF admit card 2023

CRPF ASI and head constable recruitment exams will be conducted from 22nd February to 28th February. The exams will be held online. The Computer- Based Test will consist of one paper with 100 objective-type questions which have to be attempted in 90 Minutes. There will be questions on Hindi Language or English Language (optional), General Aptitude, General Intelligence and Quantitative Aptitude. The duration of the exam is 90 minutes. Candidates who clear the CBT will be qualified to appear for skill tests and physical standard tests. This will be followed by document verification and a detailed medical exam.