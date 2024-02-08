CRPF GD Constable recruitment notification 2024 out for 169 vacancies under sports quota

Advertisement

In a move aimed at fortifying its ranks with exceptional talent, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has officially announced the commencement of the recruitment process for 169 General Duty (GD) Constable positions under the sports quota. The application window is set to open on January 16, 2024, on the official website, rect.crpf.gov.in, providing a golden opportunity for eligible and enthusiastic candidates to join this esteemed force.

Application Process and Important Links: Candidates interested in applying for the GD Constable positions are advised to visit the official website and read the comprehensive notification available for download in PDF format. The application fee details are as follows:

Application Fee for UR/OBC/EWS: Rs 100

Rs 100 Application Fee for SC/ST and Females: Exempted

Discipline-wise Vacancies: A total of 169 vacancies are up for grabs, categorized based on various sports disciplines. From Gymnastics to Yachting, the opportunities span a diverse range. The breakdown is as follows:

Gymnastics: 6

Judo: 6

Wushu: 9

Shooting: 9

Boxing: 5

Athletics: 22

Archery: 6

Wrestling Free Style: 10

Greeco Roman: 1

... and many more across different sports.

Click here for detailed notification.

Eligibility Criteria and Age Limit: Candidates are required to have completed matriculation or its equivalent from a recognized board. Additionally, the age limit is set between 18 and 23 years as of the last date of the online application, with relaxation provided for reserved category candidates.

Selection Procedure: The merit list will be prepared based on the verification of documents submitted by candidates, followed by the Physical Standard Tests (PST).

Salary and Allowances: Selected candidates will be placed in Level 3 as per the 7th pay commission, with a salary ranging from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100. They will also receive additional allowances applicable to all central government employees.

How to Apply: Candidates can follow these steps to apply for the CRPF GD Constable Posts:

Visit the official website: rect.crpf.gov.in. Click on the "Recruitment" button. Under the "Apply" tab, select "GD Constable Posts under sports quota." Read the instructions and fill in the application form. Upon submission, a unique number will be generated. Pay the required fees (where applicable). Download and print the application for future reference.

This recruitment drive signifies CRPF's commitment to promoting talent within the sports community and providing a platform for passionate individuals to serve the nation. Interested candidates are encouraged to grasp this opportunity and contribute to the legacy of the Central Reserve Police Force.