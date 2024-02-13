English
Updated February 13th, 2024 at 16:12 IST

Delhi home guard recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 10285 posts, here's how to apply

The Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2024 registration process is set to conclude today, February 13, 2024. Here's how to apply for 10285 vacancies.

Nandini Verma
Recruitment | Image:Pexels
The Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2024 registration process is set to conclude today, February 13, 2024. The Directorate General of Home Guards, Delhi, has announced the closure of online applications for 10,285 home guard posts. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply before the deadline through the official website at www.dghgenrollment.in.

Delhi Home Guard Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

  • Age Limit: Between 20 and 45 years (up to 54 years for ex-servicemen and ex-CAPF personnel)
  • Educational Qualification: 12th pass (Senior Secondary) for general candidates, and at least 10th standard for ex-servicemen and ex-CAPF personnel.
  • Physical Standards: Minimum height requirement of 165 cm for males and 152 cm for females.
  • Domicile Requirement: Candidates must be citizens of India and residents of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Selection Process:

  1. Written Examination: Computer-based test assessing general intelligence, English language, quantitative aptitude, computer fundamentals, and general awareness.
  2. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT): Includes a 1600-meter race for males and an 800-meter race for females, along with height measurements.
  3. Document Verification: Candidates must produce necessary documents to prove eligibility.
  4. Medical Examination: Ensures candidates are physically and mentally fit for the job.

How to apply for Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2024?

To apply for Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2024, candidates can follow the steps given below:

  1. Visit the official website of DGHG at dghgenrollment.in.
  2. Click on the "Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2024" link on the homepage.
  3. Register yourself by providing personal and educational information.
  4. Login to the account and fill the application form.
  5. Upload the required documents.
  6. Make the payment of application fees.
  7. Click on submit and download the page.
  8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

To apply, candidates can visit the official website, dghgenrollment.in, and follow the provided steps, including submitting personal and educational information and uploading required documents. The application fee is ₹100 plus a convenience fee through the online gateway. Once paid, the application fee is non-refundable under any circumstances.

The recruitment has faced protests from existing home guards due to changes in the age criteria, affecting their job security. Protesters demand the cancellation of the recruitment and reinstatement of the previous criteria.

Published February 13th, 2024 at 16:12 IST

