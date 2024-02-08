DSSSB MTS Recruitment Notification 2024 out for 567 vacancies, 10th pass can apply

Advertisement

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released a recruitment notification for 567 Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) positions on its official website. Starting from February 8, the application process will be open on dsssb.delhi.gov.in, with the last date for submitting online applications being March 8.

These 567 MTS posts span across various departments, including Women and Child Development, Social Welfare, Training and Technical Education, Principal Accounts Office, Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, Law, Justice, and Legislative Affairs. The recruitment will be conducted through a combined examination.

The official notification states, "DSSSB will conduct examinations for recruitment against the vacancies notified above. The date of conduct of examinations will be intimated in due course only through the website of the Board. The applicants are advised to visit DSSSB’s website i.e., dsssbonline.nic.in to check the detailed advertisement and confirm their eligibility for the above vacancies based on the Recruitment Rules of the indenting departments."

It is crucial for applicants to note that the DSSSB will only accept online applications. Any submissions received by post, hand, mail, etc., will be summarily rejected.

Steps to Apply for DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2024:

Visit the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Click on the DSSSB MTS online application link. Complete the DSSSB registration process and generate the password. Log in using the credentials generated during registration. Fill in all the necessary information on the online recruitment application form. Upload all required documents and pay the application fees. Submit the DSSSB MTS 2024 application form and keep a printout for future reference.

Aspiring candidates are advised to follow these steps carefully and visit the official website for detailed information and updates regarding the recruitment process.

Click here for official notification.

