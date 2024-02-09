Updated February 9th, 2024 at 13:47 IST
DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Application begins for 567 vacancies for MTS posts
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is currently accepting applications for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) position. See how to apply.
- Education
- 1 min read
Advertisement
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is currently accepting applications for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) position. The application process commenced on February 8 and will continue until March 8. Interested individuals can submit their applications online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. This recruitment initiative aims to fill 567 vacancies for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) position.
Details of the DSSSB Recruitment 2024 Vacancy Details
Multi-Tasking Staff Post- 567 vacancies
Eligibility Criteria- Candidates must have passed the class 10th exam from a recognized board.
Advertisement
Application Fee for DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Applicants are required to pay an application fee of ₹100. However, women candidates and individuals belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD, and Ex-serviceman categories are exempt from paying the application fee.
How to apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2024:
- Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
- On the homepage, locate and click on the "Apply Online" option.
- Complete the application form with the necessary details.
- Upload all the required documents and information.
- Process the payment of the application fee.
- Submit the application and ensure to take a printout for future reference.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published February 9th, 2024 at 13:47 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.