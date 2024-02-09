Advertisement

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is currently accepting applications for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) position. The application process commenced on February 8 and will continue until March 8. Interested individuals can submit their applications online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. This recruitment initiative aims to fill 567 vacancies for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) position.

Details of the DSSSB Recruitment 2024 Vacancy Details

Multi-Tasking Staff Post- 567 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria- Candidates must have passed the class 10th exam from a recognized board.

Application Fee for DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Applicants are required to pay an application fee of ₹100. However, women candidates and individuals belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD, and Ex-serviceman categories are exempt from paying the application fee.

How to apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2024:

Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. On the homepage, locate and click on the "Apply Online" option. Complete the application form with the necessary details. Upload all the required documents and information. Process the payment of the application fee. Submit the application and ensure to take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply.

