Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 13:47 IST

DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Application begins for 567 vacancies for MTS posts

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is currently accepting applications for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) position. See how to apply.

Nandini Verma
Jobs Recruitment Vacancies
Recruitment | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is currently accepting applications for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) position. The application process commenced on February 8 and will continue until March 8. Interested individuals can submit their applications online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. This recruitment initiative aims to fill 567 vacancies for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) position.

Details of the DSSSB Recruitment 2024 Vacancy Details 

Multi-Tasking Staff Post- 567 vacancies 

Eligibility Criteria- Candidates must have passed the class 10th exam from a recognized board.

Advertisement

Application Fee for DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Applicants are required to pay an application fee of ₹100. However, women candidates and individuals belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD, and Ex-serviceman categories are exempt from paying the application fee.

How to apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2024:

  1. Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
  2. On the homepage, locate and click on the "Apply Online" option.
  3. Complete the application form with the necessary details.
  4. Upload all the required documents and information.
  5. Process the payment of the application fee.
  6. Submit the application and ensure to take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply.

Advertisement

 

 


 

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 13:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

16 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

20 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

26 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

27 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

29 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

35 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

4 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. FIFA: Which Stadium in US will host what matces?

    Web Stories12 minutes ago

  2. Harley-Davidson forecasts 2024 motorcycle revenue below estimates

    Automobile20 minutes ago

  3. Pak Elections LIVE: Nawaz Sharif Celebrates 'Prematurely'

    World22 minutes ago

  4. Renault credits Nissan for 797 mn Euros to its CY23 earnings

    Business News33 minutes ago

  5. Ole Solskjaer wants to feel the thrill of managing a club again!

    Sports 35 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement