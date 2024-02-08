Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

DSSSB Recruitment 2024 begins for 4214 vacancies for PGT, assistant teacher, clerk and other posts

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has commenced the application process for the recruitment of over 4000+ vacancies.

Nandini Verma
DSSSB Recruitment 2024 begins
DSSSB Recruitment 2024 begins | Image:Pexels
  • 3 min read
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has commenced the application process for the recruitment of over 4000+ vacancies, encompassing NTT Assistant Teacher, PGT, and Clerk positions. The total number of posts stands at 4214, distributed among 2354 Non-Teaching roles, 297 for PGT Teachers, 1455 for Assistant Teachers (Nursery or NTT), and 108 for Section Officer (Horticulture). Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online at dsssbonline.nic.in or dsssb.delhi.gov.in until the application deadline of February 7, 2024, applicable across all four recruitments.

Recruitment for 1455 Assistant Teacher Posts in Delhi

To be eligible for application, candidates must have completed their 10+2 with a minimum of 45 percent marks and possess a Diploma/Certificate in Nursery Education Teacher Program. Additionally, candidates should hold a B.Ed. qualification. The maximum age limit for candidates is 30 years, with relaxation provided in the upper age limit as per specified rules. Reserved posts include 614 for the general category, 151 for EWS, 377 for OBC, 198 for SC, and 115 for ST.

LDC, Junior Assistant, and Other Posts

DSSSB has announced a substantial recruitment drive for various posts, such as Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Junior Assistant, Stenographer Grade-II, Junior Stenographer (Hindi and English), Lower Divisional Clerk cum Typist, Junior Stenographer, Stenographer, and Assistant Grade-I. The total number of vacancies is 2354, and the selection will be conducted through a joint examination. Interested candidates can apply until February 7, 2023. These appointments aim to fill vacant positions across diverse departments of the Delhi Government, with 1074 unreserved, 677 OBC, 289 SC, 100 ST, and 214 EWS category posts.

Assistant Teacher (Nursery or NTT)

CategoryGeneralEWSOBCSCSTTotal
Vacancies6141513771981151455

Non-Teaching Roles (LDC, Junior Assistant, and Others)

PostVacancies
Grade-IV, Junior Assistant167
Stenographer143
LDC Cum Typist (Hindi & English)256
Junior Stenographer202
Junior Assistant (Tourism & Transport Development Corporation)402
Stenographer Grade - II54
LDC282
Junior Assistant (MAIDS)102
Junior Stenographer Hindi24
Assistant Grade - I42

Post Graduate Teachers (PGT)

SubjectVacancies
Hindi Male18
Hindi Female48
Hindi (NDMC)78
Maths Male78
Maths Female118
Maths (NDMC)48
Physics Male48
Physics Female48
Physics (NDMC)18
Chemistry Male148
Chemistry Female108
Chemistry (NDMC)28
Biology Male188
Biology Female98
Biology (NDMC)28
Economics Male238
Economics Female8
Economics (NDMC)58
Commerce Male88
Commerce Female88
Commerce (NDMC)68
History Male148
History Female68
History (NDMC)48
Geography Male208
Geography Female18
Geography (NDMC)38
Political Science Male298
Political Science Female68
Political Science (NDMC)48
Sociology Male108
Sociology Female58
Sociology (NDMC)8
Physical Education Male148
Physical Education Female148
Physical Education (NDMC)38
Home Science Male8
Home Science Female158
Home Science (NDMC)18

Section Officer

Department/DivisionVacancies
MCD89
NDMC19

PGT Recruitment Details

DSSSB has unveiled an extensive recruitment drive for Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in government schools across Delhi, aiming to fill 297 PGT teacher positions. The online application process is open on dsssbonline.nic.in, with the deadline for applications set for February 7, 2023. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply promptly to be considered for these teaching positions.

Section Officer Recruitment Details

DSSSB has invited applications for 108 Section Officer posts in MCD and NDMC departments of the national capital. Eligibility criteria for the 89 posts of Section Officer (Horticulture) in MCD include a degree in Science with Agriculture or Botany. The pay scale for these positions is set at 35,400 - 1,12,400 in Pay Level-6 Group B, and the age limit for applicants is between 18 to 27 years.

Application Fee for DSSSB Recruitment 2024

Applicants are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100 for DSSSB Recruitment 2024. However, candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and disabled categories are exempted from paying any fee. The application fee must be deposited through the e-pay mode of SBI.

Direct link for recruitment notification. 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 12:12 IST

