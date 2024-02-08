Advertisement

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has commenced the application process for the recruitment of over 4000+ vacancies, encompassing NTT Assistant Teacher, PGT, and Clerk positions. The total number of posts stands at 4214, distributed among 2354 Non-Teaching roles, 297 for PGT Teachers, 1455 for Assistant Teachers (Nursery or NTT), and 108 for Section Officer (Horticulture). Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online at dsssbonline.nic.in or dsssb.delhi.gov.in until the application deadline of February 7, 2024, applicable across all four recruitments.

Recruitment for 1455 Assistant Teacher Posts in Delhi

To be eligible for application, candidates must have completed their 10+2 with a minimum of 45 percent marks and possess a Diploma/Certificate in Nursery Education Teacher Program. Additionally, candidates should hold a B.Ed. qualification. The maximum age limit for candidates is 30 years, with relaxation provided in the upper age limit as per specified rules. Reserved posts include 614 for the general category, 151 for EWS, 377 for OBC, 198 for SC, and 115 for ST.

LDC, Junior Assistant, and Other Posts

DSSSB has announced a substantial recruitment drive for various posts, such as Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Junior Assistant, Stenographer Grade-II, Junior Stenographer (Hindi and English), Lower Divisional Clerk cum Typist, Junior Stenographer, Stenographer, and Assistant Grade-I. The total number of vacancies is 2354, and the selection will be conducted through a joint examination. Interested candidates can apply until February 7, 2023. These appointments aim to fill vacant positions across diverse departments of the Delhi Government, with 1074 unreserved, 677 OBC, 289 SC, 100 ST, and 214 EWS category posts.

Assistant Teacher (Nursery or NTT)

Advertisement

Category General EWS OBC SC ST Total Vacancies 614 151 377 198 115 1455

Non-Teaching Roles (LDC, Junior Assistant, and Others)

Post Vacancies Grade-IV, Junior Assistant 167 Stenographer 143 LDC Cum Typist (Hindi & English) 256 Junior Stenographer 202 Junior Assistant (Tourism & Transport Development Corporation) 402 Stenographer Grade - II 54 LDC 282 Junior Assistant (MAIDS) 102 Junior Stenographer Hindi 24 Assistant Grade - I 42

Post Graduate Teachers (PGT)

Advertisement

Subject Vacancies Hindi Male 18 Hindi Female 48 Hindi (NDMC) 78 Maths Male 78 Maths Female 118 Maths (NDMC) 48 Physics Male 48 Physics Female 48 Physics (NDMC) 18 Chemistry Male 148 Chemistry Female 108 Chemistry (NDMC) 28 Biology Male 188 Biology Female 98 Biology (NDMC) 28 Economics Male 238 Economics Female 8 Economics (NDMC) 58 Commerce Male 88 Commerce Female 88 Commerce (NDMC) 68 History Male 148 History Female 68 History (NDMC) 48 Geography Male 208 Geography Female 18 Geography (NDMC) 38 Political Science Male 298 Political Science Female 68 Political Science (NDMC) 48 Sociology Male 108 Sociology Female 58 Sociology (NDMC) 8 Physical Education Male 148 Physical Education Female 148 Physical Education (NDMC) 38 Home Science Male 8 Home Science Female 158 Home Science (NDMC) 18

Section Officer

Department/Division Vacancies MCD 89 NDMC 19

PGT Recruitment Details

DSSSB has unveiled an extensive recruitment drive for Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in government schools across Delhi, aiming to fill 297 PGT teacher positions. The online application process is open on dsssbonline.nic.in, with the deadline for applications set for February 7, 2023. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply promptly to be considered for these teaching positions.

Section Officer Recruitment Details

DSSSB has invited applications for 108 Section Officer posts in MCD and NDMC departments of the national capital. Eligibility criteria for the 89 posts of Section Officer (Horticulture) in MCD include a degree in Science with Agriculture or Botany. The pay scale for these positions is set at 35,400 - 1,12,400 in Pay Level-6 Group B, and the age limit for applicants is between 18 to 27 years.

Application Fee for DSSSB Recruitment 2024

Applicants are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100 for DSSSB Recruitment 2024. However, candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and disabled categories are exempted from paying any fee. The application fee must be deposited through the e-pay mode of SBI.

Direct link for recruitment notification.