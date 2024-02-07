Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 14:42 IST

ESIC Recruitment 2024 begins for 146 faculty, senior residents, tutor vacacnies

The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has announced openings for Faculty, Specialist, Senior Residents, and Tutor positions for 146 vacancies.

Nandini Verma
ESIC Recruitment
ESIC Recruitment | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has announced openings for Faculty, Specialist, Senior Residents, and Tutor positions, inviting applications from eligible candidates. Interested individuals can submit their applications online through the official website of ESIC at esic.gov.in. This recruitment initiative aims to fill a total of 146 vacancies within the organization.

ESIC Recruitment 2024

The interview for these positions is scheduled to take place on January 29, January 30, 31, February 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, and 8, 2024. Candidates are expected to report for the walk-in interview between 9 am and 10.30 am on the respective interview days. Detailed information regarding eligibility, the selection process, and other essential details can be found below.

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates interested in applying for these positions can review the educational qualifications and age limits specified in the detailed notification available here.

Selection Process: The selection will be based on the candidate's performance in the interview before the Selection Board. Selected candidates will be required to join after receiving the offer of appointment.

Application Fees:

  • The application fee is ₹500/- for all categories.
  • SC/ST/Female candidates, e-servicemen, and PH candidates are exempted from the payment of fees.

Interview Venue: The interview will take place at the Academic Block, ESIC Medical College, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad. For more details related to the recruitment process, interested candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of ESIC.

Stay informed about any updates or changes by regularly checking the official communication channels of ESIC. Applicants are advised to thoroughly review the provided information and ensure compliance with the specified criteria before applying for these coveted positions.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 14:42 IST

