The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the commencement of applications for Constable posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official HSSC website at hssc.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 6000 Constable positions in the organization. Out of the 6000 vacancies, 5000 vacancies are for male constable general duty while the remaining 1000 vacancies are reserved for female constable (GD). The registrations will begin on February 20 and end on March 21.

Haryana Constable Recruitment 2024

HSSC Recruitment 2024 Key Dates:

Registration Start Date: February 20, 2024

February 20, 2024 Registration End Date: March 21, 2024

Vacancy Details:

Male Constable (General Duty): 5000 posts

Female Constable (General Duty): 1000 posts

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must meet the following criteria to apply:

Educational Qualification: Passed 10+2 from a recognized education Board/Institution. Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects.

Age Limit: Between 18 to 25 years.

Selection Process: The selection process involves:

Common Eligibility Test (CET) merit-based invitation for Physical Measurement Test and Physical Screening Test (qualifying nature).

Knowledge Test in bilingual (Hindi/English) except where language proficiency is tested.

Application Fees: No fees are required for applying against any Post(s). Candidates can find more details on the official HSSC website.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to review the eligibility criteria, selection process, and other relevant details before applying.

Click here for notification