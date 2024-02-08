IB ACIO admit card 2024 expected to be released on January 14, exam city intimation link out

Advertisement

The Ministry of Home Affairs is currently organizing the Tier 1 examination to appoint candidates for the position of Central Intelligence Officer Grade–II/Executive (ACIO-II/Exe). Applicants eagerly awaiting their IB ACIO admit cards will be able to download them from the official website once they are released. The examination is scheduled to take place on January 17 and 18, 2024. Admit cards/call letters for Tier-I will also be sent to the candidate's provided email ID.

IB ACIO Admit Card 2024 Date

The IB ACIO admit card download link is expected to be released on January 14 on the IB ACIO website - mha.gov.in. While there has been no official announcement yet, direct links for downloading the admit card will be accessible for all successfully submitted IB ACIO applications. Candidates can presently download their MHA IB ACIO city intimation slip from the official website. The city intimation link has already been released and can be downloaded using the provided user ID and password.

Direct link to download exam city intimation slip.

Advertisement

How to Download IB ACIO Admit Card 2024:

The step-by-step procedure for downloading the admit card is outlined below:

Advertisement

1. Visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs- mha.gov.in.

2. Click on the admit card link that will be given under the ‘What’s New' section

Advertisement

3. Key in your login details and submit.

4. Download the IB ACIO admit card.

Advertisement

5. Take a printout of the admit card.