Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 16:04 IST

IB ACIO admit card 2024 expected to be released on January 14, exam city intimation link out

Candidates can download their MHA IB ACIO city intimation slip from the official website. Admit cards to be released soon. Here's how to download.

Nandini Verma
MHA IB ACIO Admit Card
MHA IB ACIO Admit Card soon | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Ministry of Home Affairs is currently organizing the Tier 1 examination to appoint candidates for the position of Central Intelligence Officer Grade–II/Executive (ACIO-II/Exe). Applicants eagerly awaiting their IB ACIO admit cards will be able to download them from the official website once they are released.  The examination is scheduled to take place on January 17 and 18, 2024. Admit cards/call letters for Tier-I will also be sent to the candidate's provided email ID.

IB ACIO Admit Card 2024 Date

The IB ACIO admit card download link is expected to be released on January 14 on the IB ACIO website - mha.gov.in. While there has been no official announcement yet, direct links for downloading the admit card will be accessible for all successfully submitted IB ACIO applications. Candidates can presently download their MHA IB ACIO city intimation slip from the official website. The city intimation link has already been released and can be downloaded using the provided user ID and password. 

Direct link to download exam city intimation slip.

Advertisement

How to Download IB ACIO Admit Card 2024:

The step-by-step procedure for downloading the admit card is outlined below:

Advertisement

1. Visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs-  mha.gov.in.

2. Click on the admit card link that will be given under the ‘What’s New' section 

Advertisement

3. Key in your login details and submit.

4. Download the IB ACIO admit card.

Advertisement

5. Take a printout of the admit card.

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 16:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement