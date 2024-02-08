Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 10:35 IST

IBPS Calendar 2024 released, check dates of PO, Clerk, RRB exams here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a tentative calendar for various examinations scheduled to take place in 2024.

Nandini Verma
IBPS Calendar 2024
IBPS Calendar 2024 | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a tentative calendar for various examinations scheduled to take place in 2024. Aspiring candidates can visit the official website, ibps.in, for detailed information.

IBPS Tentative Calendar 2024:

The preliminary examination for Office Assistants and Officer Scale I at regional rural banks (IBPS RRB Clerk and RRB PO) is tentatively scheduled for August 3, 5, 10, 17, and 18, 2024.

The single examination for Officers Scale II and III is set for September 29, and the Main examination for Officers Scale I is likely to be held on September 29 as well. For Office Assistant vacancies, the Main examination is anticipated on October 6.

The IBPS PO Prelims exam is projected to take place on October 19 and 20, with the Main exam scheduled for November 30. The IBPS SO Prelims exam is expected on September 9, followed by the Main exam on December 14.

The IBPS Clerk Prelims examination has been tentatively scheduled for August 24, 25, and 31, with the Main exam set for October 13.

IBPS PO, Clerk exam dates 2024

- IBPS RRB Clerk and RRB PO Prelims: August 3, 5, 10, 17, and 18, 2024
- IBPS RRB Officers Scale II and III Single Exam: September 29, 2024
- IBPS RRB Officers Scale I Main Exam: September 29, 2024
- IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main Exam: October 6, 2024
- IBPS PO Prelims: October 19 and 20, 2024
- IBPS PO Main Exam: November 30, 2024
- IBPS SO Prelims: September 9, 2024
- IBPS SO Main Exam: December 14, 2024
- IBPS Clerk Prelims: August 24, 25, and 31, 2024
- IBPS Clerk Main Exam: October 13, 2024

How to check IBPS Calendar 2024?

Detailed notifications for these exams will be released on ibps.in in due course. The registration process will be conducted online, with a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examinations, where applicable. Aspiring candidates are urged to stay tuned for further updates and adhere to the guidelines for a seamless application process.

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of IBPS. The official website URL is https://www.ibps.in/.

Navigate to the Calendar Section: Look for a section on the website that is dedicated to the examination calendar. It might be labeled as "Exam Calendar," "Recruitment Calendar," or something similar.

Select the Relevant Calendar Year: The calendar is usually organized by years. Choose the calendar year for which you want to check the schedule. In your case, for the year 2024.

View or Download the Calendar: Once you are in the calendar section, you should be able to view or download the complete examination schedule for various IBPS exams conducted throughout the year.

Check Specific Exams: The calendar will provide details about the dates of preliminary exams, main exams, registration dates, and other important events for each specific IBPS examination, such as PO, Clerk, RRB, and SO exams.

Check for Updates: The examination calendar is subject to updates and changes. It's a good practice to regularly check for any updates or changes to the schedule.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 10:35 IST

