Advertisement

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has extended the registration deadline for IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024 tilll February 11, 2024. Interested candidates wishing to apply for the available positions can submit their applications through the official website of IAF Agniveervayu at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

The deadline for application submission is rapidly approaching, and candidates are encouraged to complete the process before February 11, 2024. The recruitment drive offers opportunities for candidates who have successfully completed the Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent examination.

Advertisement

To be eligible for the posts, candidates must have been born between January 2, 2004, and July 2, 2007. If a candidate successfully clears all stages of the Selection Procedure, the upper age limit at the time of enrollment should be 21 years.

The online examination for the IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024 is scheduled to commence on March 17. Candidates are required to pay an examination fee of Rs. 550/- plus GST through online payment methods such as Debit Cards, Credit Cards, or Internet Banking during the registration process.

Advertisement

How to apply for IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024?

Aspirants can follow these steps to apply online:

Advertisement

Visit the official website of IAF Agniveer at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Click on the registration link available on the home page. Complete the registration process on the new page. Fill out the application form and proceed to make the payment of fees. Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Retain a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

For more details and information related to the IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024, candidates can refer to the official website of the Indian Air Force.

Advertisement



