Updated February 8th, 2024 at 13:02 IST

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Registration Opens Today, Here's How to Apply

The Indian Army is set to kick off the registration process for its upcoming Agniveer recruitment rally, starting from February 8.

Nandini Verma
Indian Army Agniveer registration begins today
Indian Army Agniveer registration begins today | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Indian Army is set to kick off the registration process for its upcoming Agniveer recruitment rally, starting from February 8. Aspiring candidates can access the application forms on the official website [joinindianarmy.nic.in](https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/).

The recruitment drive includes a written test scheduled for April, with successful candidates advancing to the subsequent physical tests. Colonel DP Singh, during a press conference in Ludhiana last month, announced these key details.

Important Information for Applicants:

- Age Criteria: Candidates applying for the Agniveer General Duty vacancies should be between 17 and 21 years old.

-Army Agniveer Educational Qualifications:

  - For General Duty vacancies: Minimum qualification is Class 10.

  - For Tradesmen vacancies: Minimum qualification is Class 8.

Documents and Information Required for Application:

1. Class 10 pass certificate. Ensure that the details match those on the matric certificate, including name, father's name, mother's name, and date of birth.

2. Valid personal email address.

3. Individual mobile number.

4. Details about state, district, and tehsil/block of domicile (applicable only for JCO/OR enrolment application).

5. Scanned passport size photo (10 Kb to 20 Kb, in .jpg format).

6. Scanned photo of signature (5 Kb to 10 Kb, in .jpg format).

7. Detailed mark sheet of Class 10 and other higher education qualifications, as per the eligibility criteria of the category/entry applied for.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to apply promptly and ensure all necessary documents are prepared for a smooth application process. Joining the Indian Army through the Agniveer recruitment rally is an opportunity for young individuals to serve their nation with pride and dedication.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 13:02 IST

