Advertisement

The Indian Army has started the application process for the Short Service Commission course, inviting eligible candidates to apply online through the official website of Join Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 381 vacancies within the organization. Out of these, 350 are for me and 29 for women. The last date to apply for the posts is February 21.

Indian Army SSC Recruitment

Vacancy Details:

SSC(Tech) Men: 350 posts

SSC(Tech) Women: 29 posts

Widows of Defence Personnel: 2 posts

Indian Army Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

SSC (Tech): Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of an Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply. Those in the final year should be able to submit proof of passing the Engineering Degree Examination along with marksheets of all semesters/years by October 1, 2024.

Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of an Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply. Those in the final year should be able to submit proof of passing the Engineering Degree Examination along with marksheets of all semesters/years by October 1, 2024. Widows of Defence Personnel: Graduation in any Discipline for Non-Tech, B.E. / B. Tech in any Engineering stream for Tech.

Age Limit:

For SSC(Tech)- 63 Men and SSCW(Tech)- 34 Women: 20 to 27 years as of October 1, 2024 (Candidates born between October 2, 1997, and October 1, 2004, both days inclusive).

Training:

Selected candidates will undergo training at the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, based on their position in the final order of merit (engineering stream-wise). The training duration is 49 weeks.

Application Process:

Eligible candidates are encouraged to apply online through the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Aspiring candidates are advised to stay updated with the latest announcements and information regarding the recruitment process. For further details on eligibility, selection process, and other important information, applicants can refer to the official notification on the website.