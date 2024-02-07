Indian Army Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for NCC entry scheme, full details here

Advertisement

The Indian Army has announced the commencement of the application process for the NCC Special Entry 56 Course, with a deadline set for February 6. Aspiring candidates are encouraged to apply online through the official website of Join Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Indian Army is currently conducting a recruitment drive for the NCC Special Entry 56 Course, which offers 55 vacancies. Interested candidates can submit their applications by February 6.

Indian Army Recruitment 2024: NCC special entry 56 course

NCC Men: 50 posts

NCC Women: 5 posts

Candidates interested in joining the National Cadet Corps (NCC) (including wards of Battle Casualties) must meet the following age criteria: They should be between 19 and 25 years old as of July 1, 2024, with birthdates falling between July 2, 1999, and July 1, 2005, inclusive.

Educational Qualification:

For NCC 'C' Certificate Holders: Candidates should possess a degree from a recognized University or equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks, considering the marks of all the years. Those currently in their final year can also apply, provided they have secured a minimum of 50% aggregate marks in the first two/three years of three/four-degree courses, respectively.

Tenure of Engagement: Short Service Commission will be granted to Male and Female in the regular Army for 14 years i.e. for an initial period of 10 years extendable by a further period of 04 years. Male & Female officers who are willing to continue to serve in Indian Army after the expiry of period of ten years of Short Service Commission may, if eligible and suitable in all respects, be considered for the grant of Permanent Commission (PC) in the 10th year of their Short Service Commission in accordance with the relevant policies as issued from time to time. Those SSC officers (Male & Female) who are not selected for grant of PC but are otherwise considered fit and suitable, will be given options to continue as SSCOs for a total period of 14 years (including the initial tenure of 10 years) on expiry of which they will be released from Indian Army.

Period of Probation: An officer will be on probation for a period of six months from the date he/she receives his/her commission. If he/she is reported on within the probationary period as unsuitable to retain his/her commission, his/her services may be terminated any time whether before or after the expiry of the probationary period