English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 09:00 IST

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2024 Notification Out, Apply for 260 vacancies from Feb 6

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the recruitment notification for 260 Navik (General Duty) positions through the Coast Guard Enrolled Personnel Test.

Nandini Verma
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2024
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2024 | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the recruitment notification for 260 Navik (General Duty) positions through the Coast Guard Enrolled Personnel Test (CGEPT) 02/2024. Aspiring candidates meeting eligibility criteria can apply online from February 6 to February 13, 2024, via the official recruitment portal at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

The tentative region-wise distribution of Navik (GD) vacancies is as follows: 

- North: 79
- West: 66
- North East: 68
- East: 33
- North West: 12
- Andaman & Nicobar: 3
- Total: 260

Advertisement

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria 

To be eligible, candidates must have completed 10+2 with Mathematics and Physics from an education board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE). It is crucial for applicants to accurately provide marks for all subjects mentioned in their mark sheet during the online application process, as incorrect or incomplete information may lead to candidature cancellation.

Advertisement

The age criteria for applicants are a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 22 years. Candidates should be born between September 1, 2002, and August 31, 2006, inclusive of both dates. Additionally, only male Indian candidates are eligible to apply for the Navik (GD) post.

The recruitment process is a significant opportunity for individuals aspiring to serve in the Indian Coast Guard. Successful candidates will contribute to the vital role played by the Coast Guard in safeguarding India's maritime interests. The recruitment drive aims to attract individuals with the requisite educational background and commitment to serve in this esteemed maritime force.

Advertisement

Interested candidates are encouraged to carefully review the eligibility criteria, application process, and other details provided on the official recruitment portal. The Indian Coast Guard plays a pivotal role in ensuring the security and integrity of the nation's vast maritime borders, and this recruitment drive is a crucial step in bolstering its operational capabilities with talented and dedicated individuals.

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 09:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

4 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  3. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement