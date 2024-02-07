Advertisement

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the recruitment notification for 260 Navik (General Duty) positions through the Coast Guard Enrolled Personnel Test (CGEPT) 02/2024. Aspiring candidates meeting eligibility criteria can apply online from February 6 to February 13, 2024, via the official recruitment portal at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

The tentative region-wise distribution of Navik (GD) vacancies is as follows:

- North: 79

- West: 66

- North East: 68

- East: 33

- North West: 12

- Andaman & Nicobar: 3

- Total: 260

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible, candidates must have completed 10+2 with Mathematics and Physics from an education board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE). It is crucial for applicants to accurately provide marks for all subjects mentioned in their mark sheet during the online application process, as incorrect or incomplete information may lead to candidature cancellation.

The age criteria for applicants are a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 22 years. Candidates should be born between September 1, 2002, and August 31, 2006, inclusive of both dates. Additionally, only male Indian candidates are eligible to apply for the Navik (GD) post.

The recruitment process is a significant opportunity for individuals aspiring to serve in the Indian Coast Guard. Successful candidates will contribute to the vital role played by the Coast Guard in safeguarding India's maritime interests. The recruitment drive aims to attract individuals with the requisite educational background and commitment to serve in this esteemed maritime force.

Interested candidates are encouraged to carefully review the eligibility criteria, application process, and other details provided on the official recruitment portal. The Indian Coast Guard plays a pivotal role in ensuring the security and integrity of the nation's vast maritime borders, and this recruitment drive is a crucial step in bolstering its operational capabilities with talented and dedicated individuals.