Indian Oil Apprentice Recruitment 2024 begins for 473 vacancies, apply now

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is set to recruit for 473 Apprentice vacancies spanning various trades. Aspiring candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can submit their applications through the official website, iocl.com, with the deadline for application submissions set for February 1.

The diverse trades encompass Mechanical, Electrical, T&I, Human Resource, Accounts/Finance, Data Entry Operator, and more. Each trade has distinct eligibility criteria and required qualifications, detailed information of which can be found in the official notification.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2024

Age Requirement: Candidates should be at least 18 years old but not exceed 24 years as of January 12. Reserved category candidates will receive relaxation in the age limit.

Apprenticeship Duration: The apprenticeship and training program will span 12 months. Stipend rates per month for apprentices will adhere to the regulations outlined in the Apprentices Act, 1961/1973, Apprentices Rules 1992 (as amended), and IOCL's guidelines.

Selection Process: Candidates will undergo a written test featuring objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The written test will comprise 100 questions, with a total marks allocation of 100. Each question carries 1 mark, and negative marking will be applied for incorrect answers.

For more comprehensive information, interested candidates are encouraged to visit the IOCL apprentice recruitment portal. Stay updated on any developments or changes by regularly checking the official channels of IOCL.

This presents a valuable opportunity for candidates seeking apprenticeship positions in a range of trades offered by IOCL. Ensure thorough understanding of the eligibility criteria and adhere to the application deadline for a chance to be part of this recruitment drive.

Direct link to check