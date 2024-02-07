Indian Railways Announces Annual Recruitment Drives, Fills 1.5 Lakh Vacancies: Minister

Advertisement

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the railways' plans to create additional job opportunities, revealing the completion of the employment process for 1.5 lakh positions. He stated, "Having concluded the recruitment for one hundred and fifty thousand employees, we have immediately initiated a new process, starting with the selection of assistant Loco pilots (ALPs). This marks the initial step."

Vaishnaw emphasized the shift to an annual employment procedure, aiming to provide more opportunities in both technical and non-technical popular categories in Group D. Instead of consolidating recruitment, the focus now is on enhancing annual opportunities for aspiring individuals. He added, "An annual recruitment process has been initiated to ensure more people can avail themselves of opportunities."

Anil Kumar Khandelwal, General Manager of East Central Railway, highlighted the railway's commitment to regular recruitment. He mentioned that vacancies will be created and filled every year across various categories, pointing out that the recruitment of 5,696 ALPs has already commenced as of January 20. Khandelwal assured applicants that they would have yearly opportunities to participate in the recruitment process. He explained that even if unsuccessful in the current year, candidates can try again in the subsequent year.

Previously, the railway conducted recruitment once every three or four years. The new approach involves accessing vacancies annually, providing candidates with more opportunities to engage in the railway's recruitment processes. The first notification for the recruitment of 5,696 loco pilots was issued on January 20, signaling an era of increased opportunities within the railway sector.