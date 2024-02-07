English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 14:30 IST

Indian Railways Announces Annual Recruitment Drives, Fills 1.5 Lakh Vacancies: Minister

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Indian Railways plan to create additional job opportunities.

Nandini Verma
Ashwini Vaishnav
Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav | Image:@AshwiniVaishnav-FB
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the railways' plans to create additional job opportunities, revealing the completion of the employment process for 1.5 lakh positions. He stated, "Having concluded the recruitment for one hundred and fifty thousand employees, we have immediately initiated a new process, starting with the selection of assistant Loco pilots (ALPs). This marks the initial step."

Vaishnaw emphasized the shift to an annual employment procedure, aiming to provide more opportunities in both technical and non-technical popular categories in Group D. Instead of consolidating recruitment, the focus now is on enhancing annual opportunities for aspiring individuals. He added, "An annual recruitment process has been initiated to ensure more people can avail themselves of opportunities."

Advertisement

Anil Kumar Khandelwal, General Manager of East Central Railway, highlighted the railway's commitment to regular recruitment. He mentioned that vacancies will be created and filled every year across various categories, pointing out that the recruitment of 5,696 ALPs has already commenced as of January 20. Khandelwal assured applicants that they would have yearly opportunities to participate in the recruitment process. He explained that even if unsuccessful in the current year, candidates can try again in the subsequent year.

Also Read: RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: Apply now for 5696 vacancies of Assistant Loco Pilot in Indian Railways

Advertisement

Previously, the railway conducted recruitment once every three or four years. The new approach involves accessing vacancies annually, providing candidates with more opportunities to engage in the railway's recruitment processes. The first notification for the recruitment of 5,696 loco pilots was issued on January 20, signaling an era of increased opportunities within the railway sector.

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 14:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HD Deve Gowda Hails PM Modi's Assurances

    Videos9 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Siddaramaiah Leads Congress' 'Delhi Chalo' Protest Against Centre

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News20 minutes ago

  5. PM Criticizes Opposition for indulging in ‘politics of spreading lies'

    Videos25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement