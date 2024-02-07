Updated January 27th, 2024 at 11:25 IST
ISRO Recruitment 2024 Notification Out: Apply now for 41 vacancies for scientist and other posts
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited online applications for aspiring candidates, announcing recruitment for 41 positions.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited online applications for aspiring candidates, announcing recruitment for 41 positions under the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC). The vacancies are available for the posts of Scientist/Engineer, Medical Officer 'SC,' Nurse 'B,' and Library Assistant 'A.' Interested candidates can apply online on the official website, nrsc.gov.in, before the application deadline of February 12, 2024.
ISRO Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details
- Scientist/Engineer: 35
- Medical Officer 'SC': 1
- Nurse 'B': 2
- Library Assistant 'A': 3
ISRO Recruitment 2024: Pay Scale
- Scientist/Engineer: Rs. 81,906/-
- Medical Officer 'SC': Rs. 81,906/-
- Nurse 'B': Rs. 65,554/-
- Library Assistant 'A': Rs. 65,554/-
ISRO Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria and Age Limit:
Scientist/Engineer:
- Educational Qualification: M.Sc./M.E/M.Tech and B.Sc./B.E/B.Tech
- Age Limit: 18-30 and 18-28 years
Medical Officer 'SC':
- Educational Qualification: MBBS and 2 years of experience
- Age Limit: 18-35 years
Nurse 'B':
- Educational Qualification: SSLC/SSC + First Class Diploma of three years duration in General Nursing and Midwifery recognized by State/Central Government
- Age Limit: 18-35 years
Library Assistant 'A':
- Educational Qualification: Graduation in First Class + First Class Master’s Degree in Library Science/ Library & Information Science or equivalent
- Age Limit: 18-35 years
Selection Procedure:
- Scientist/Engineer - ‘SC’: Written Test + Interview
- Medical Officer ‘SC’: Interview
- Nurse 'B': Written Test + Skill Test
- Library Assistant ‘A’: Written Test + Skill Test
Steps to Apply for ISRO NRSC Posts:
- Visit the official website: nrsc.gov.in
- Click on the register button.
- Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated.
- Pay the required fees (where applicable).
- Download and print the application for future reference.
Application Fee:
- General/OBC/EWS: Rs. 750/-
- SC/ST/PwBD/ESM and all category females: Rs. 500/-
Click here to read notification and apply online.
Published January 27th, 2024 at 11:25 IST
