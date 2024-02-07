English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 11:25 IST

ISRO Recruitment 2024 Notification Out: Apply now for 41 vacancies for scientist and other posts

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited online applications for aspiring candidates, announcing recruitment for 41 positions.

Nandini Verma
ISRO Recruitment 2024
ISRO Recruitment 2024 | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited online applications for aspiring candidates, announcing recruitment for 41 positions under the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC). The vacancies are available for the posts of Scientist/Engineer, Medical Officer 'SC,' Nurse 'B,' and Library Assistant 'A.' Interested candidates can apply online on the official website, nrsc.gov.in, before the application deadline of February 12, 2024.

ISRO Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

  • Scientist/Engineer: 35
  • Medical Officer 'SC': 1
  • Nurse 'B': 2
  • Library Assistant 'A': 3

ISRO Recruitment 2024: Pay Scale 

  • Scientist/Engineer: Rs. 81,906/-
  • Medical Officer 'SC': Rs. 81,906/-
  • Nurse 'B': Rs. 65,554/-
  • Library Assistant 'A': Rs. 65,554/-

ISRO Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria and Age Limit:

Scientist/Engineer:

  • Educational Qualification: M.Sc./M.E/M.Tech and B.Sc./B.E/B.Tech
  • Age Limit: 18-30 and 18-28 years

Medical Officer 'SC':

  • Educational Qualification: MBBS and 2 years of experience
  • Age Limit: 18-35 years

Nurse 'B':

  • Educational Qualification: SSLC/SSC + First Class Diploma of three years duration in General Nursing and Midwifery recognized by State/Central Government
  • Age Limit: 18-35 years

Library Assistant 'A':

  • Educational Qualification: Graduation in First Class + First Class Master’s Degree in Library Science/ Library & Information Science or equivalent
  • Age Limit: 18-35 years

Selection Procedure:

  • Scientist/Engineer - ‘SC’: Written Test + Interview
  • Medical Officer ‘SC’: Interview
  • Nurse 'B': Written Test + Skill Test
  • Library Assistant ‘A’: Written Test + Skill Test

Steps to Apply for ISRO NRSC Posts:

  1. Visit the official website: nrsc.gov.in
  2. Click on the register button.
  3. Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated.
  4. Pay the required fees (where applicable).
  5. Download and print the application for future reference.

Application Fee:

  • General/OBC/EWS: Rs. 750/-
  • SC/ST/PwBD/ESM and all category females: Rs. 500/-

Click here to read notification and apply online. 

Published January 27th, 2024 at 11:25 IST

