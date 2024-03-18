×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 08:50 IST

Jamia Millia Islamia Invites Applications for Free UPSC Civil Services Exam Coaching

Jamia Millia Islamia's Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Center for Coaching and Career Planning invites applications for free UPSC CSE coaching.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jamia Millia Islamia's Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Center for Coaching and Career Planning, has announced the commencement of applications for free coaching for the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination (UPSC CSE) 2024. Starting from March 18, candidates belonging to minority communities, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and females are eligible to apply for the program, with the deadline set for May 25, 2024.

Eligibility criteria include graduation completion, and candidates will need to undergo an entrance test conducted by Jamia for admission to the academy. This year, 100 seats are available, and aspirants are required to pay a fee of Rs 950 for the entrance exam.

Advertisement

The entrance examinations will be held at 10 centers across Delhi, Srinagar, Jammu, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Mumbai, Patna, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and Malappuram.

The schedule for JMI RCA admission 2024 is as follows:

Advertisement
  • Commencement of online applications: March 18, 2024
  • Last date for submission of online form: May 19, 2024
  • Reopening of portal for editing the form: May 21 to May 22, 2024
  • Exam date and timings: June 1, 2024 (Paper 1: 10 am to 12 noon, Paper 2: 12 noon to 1 pm)
  • Result of written test: June 20, 2024
  • Online interview: June 24 to July 7, 2024
  • Final result: July 12, 2024
  • Last date for completion of admission: July 22, 2024
  • Registration for waiting list candidates: July 25, 2024
  • Admission for waiting list candidates: July 30, 2024
  • Classes commencement: July 31, 2024

The written test will comprise two papers – paper 1 with 100 objective-type questions, each carrying one mark, and paper 2 consisting of essay writing totaling 60 marks. The exam duration will be three hours, with negative marking applying, deducting one-third of marks for each incorrect answer.

Advertisement

The interview process, worth 40 marks, will be conducted online. In the case of a tie, preference will be given to candidates with higher interview scores, followed by younger candidate

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 08:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

In the wee hours of Monday morning, a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata's Metiabruz area

Kolkata Building Collapse

a few seconds ago
Electric vehicles

Govt approves EV policy

a minute ago
David Guetta and Jessica

David Welcomes Newborn

a minute ago
Tamannaah Bhatia

Ul Jalool Ishq Wrap Party

8 minutes ago
Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz defeats Medvedev

10 minutes ago
China real estate

China property trends

11 minutes ago
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank

Sensex, Nifty open lower

13 minutes ago
Nicolo Zaniolo

Villa salvages 1-1 draw

16 minutes ago
Azam Khan

India News LIVE:

16 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By ED

Kejriwal Skips ED Summon

17 minutes ago
Joao Felix

Barca routs Atletico 3-0

18 minutes ago
Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC

TSMC chip plant plans

24 minutes ago
THESE Parties That Did Not Get Any Funding Through Electoral Bonds Scheme | Complete List Here

Electoral Bonds Scheme

25 minutes ago
Erik ten Hag

United beats Liverpool

26 minutes ago
Mutual funds

Top mutual funds

27 minutes ago
Patrik Schick

Leverkusen keeps lead

30 minutes ago
Crime

Jacksonville Beach Shooti

31 minutes ago
Harry Kane

Kane to join England

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Never Think Jagan Reddy's Party and Congress are Different: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  2. Men's Hairstyles That Are Ideal For Your Face Shape

    Lifestyle11 hours ago

  3. ICG Conducts Medical Evacuation of Crew from Liberian-Flagged Vessel

    World12 hours ago

  4. 2 Brothers Arrested For Posing as ED Officers, Extorting Money

    India News12 hours ago

  5. NDA Will Cross 400-Mark on June 4, Says PM Modi in Andhra | LIVE

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo