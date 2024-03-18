Jamia Millia Islamia Invites Applications for Free UPSC Civil Services Exam Coaching

Advertisement

Jamia Millia Islamia's Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Center for Coaching and Career Planning, has announced the commencement of applications for free coaching for the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination (UPSC CSE) 2024. Starting from March 18, candidates belonging to minority communities, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and females are eligible to apply for the program, with the deadline set for May 25, 2024.

Eligibility criteria include graduation completion, and candidates will need to undergo an entrance test conducted by Jamia for admission to the academy. This year, 100 seats are available, and aspirants are required to pay a fee of Rs 950 for the entrance exam.

The entrance examinations will be held at 10 centers across Delhi, Srinagar, Jammu, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Mumbai, Patna, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and Malappuram.

The schedule for JMI RCA admission 2024 is as follows:

Commencement of online applications: March 18, 2024

Last date for submission of online form: May 19, 2024

Reopening of portal for editing the form: May 21 to May 22, 2024

Exam date and timings: June 1, 2024 (Paper 1: 10 am to 12 noon, Paper 2: 12 noon to 1 pm)

Result of written test: June 20, 2024

Online interview: June 24 to July 7, 2024

Final result: July 12, 2024

Last date for completion of admission: July 22, 2024

Registration for waiting list candidates: July 25, 2024

Admission for waiting list candidates: July 30, 2024

Classes commencement: July 31, 2024

The written test will comprise two papers – paper 1 with 100 objective-type questions, each carrying one mark, and paper 2 consisting of essay writing totaling 60 marks. The exam duration will be three hours, with negative marking applying, deducting one-third of marks for each incorrect answer.

The interview process, worth 40 marks, will be conducted online. In the case of a tie, preference will be given to candidates with higher interview scores, followed by younger candidate