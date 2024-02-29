English
Updated February 29th, 2024 at 15:45 IST

JPSC combined civil service exam registration ends today, Here's how to apply

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) is set to conclude the registration process for the Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Exam 2023 on February 29.

Nandini Verma
JPSC civil services exam registration ends today | Image:Unsplash
The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) is set to conclude the registration process for the Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Exam 2023 on February 29, 2024. Interested candidates can seize this opportunity to apply for the examination through the official website of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in. To streamline the application process, JPSC has provided a direct link for candidates to apply for the Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Exam 2023. Additionally, candidates can follow these steps to apply online:

How to apply for JPSC exam

  1. Visit the official website of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in.
  2. Navigate to the Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Exam 2023 link on the home page.
  3. Click on the registration link and complete the registration process.
  4. Fill out the application form and proceed to make the payment of application fees.
  5. After submission, download and save a copy of the completed application form for future reference.

Direct link to apply online. 

Click here for official notification. 

This recruitment drive, aimed at filling 342 posts within the organization, commenced its registration process on February 1, 2024. Aspiring candidates are required to possess a degree from any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India, or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament. Alternatively, candidates can hold qualifications declared equivalent under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, or possess a degree from a Foreign University approved by the Central Government.

Applicants must also ensure that they fall within the prescribed age range of 21 years to 35 years.

Published February 29th, 2024 at 15:45 IST

