Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 09:26 IST

JPSC Combined Civil Services Exam 2024 Registration begins, Apply Now for 342 Vacancies

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has commenced the registration process for the highly anticipated JPSC Combined Civil Services Exam 2023.

Nandini Verma
Jobs Recruitment Vacancies
Recruitment | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has commenced the registration process for the highly anticipated JPSC Combined Civil Services Exam 2024, starting from February 1, 2024. Aspiring candidates keen on participating in the Civil Services Exam can now submit their applications exclusively through the official JPSC website at jpsc.gov.in. The deadline for application submission is set for February 29, 2024.

JPSC Combined Civil Services Exam 2024: 342 Posts Up for Grabs

In its latest recruitment drive, JPSC is offering a total of 342 positions spanning diverse categories within the organization. Eligible and enthusiastic candidates are encouraged to seize this opportunity by applying for these esteemed posts. To gain comprehensive insights into eligibility criteria, the selection process, and other crucial details, interested candidates should refer to the official notification accessible on the JPSC website.

JPSC Combined Competitive Exam 2024: Vacancy Details 

The JPSC Combined Civil Services Exam 2024 introduces exciting opportunities across various roles. The detailed breakdown of vacancies includes:

  • Deputy Collector: 207 posts
  • Police Sub-Inspector: 35 posts
  • State Tax Officer: 56 posts
  • Assistant Registrar: 8 posts
  • Labor Superintendent: 14 posts
  • District Coordinator: 1 post
  • Prison Superintendent: 2 posts
  • Jharkhand Education Service Category-2: 10 posts
  • Inspector Product: 3 posts
  • Probation Officer: 6 posts

Eligibility Criteria: Ensure Compliance with Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

Candidates aspiring to secure these positions are advised to thoroughly review the detailed notification available on the official JPSC website. This document provides comprehensive information regarding the essential educational qualifications and age limit criteria.

Affordable Application Fees for Various Categories

The application fee structure is designed to be inclusive, with ₹100/- plus bank charges applicable for UR/EWS/EBC (Schedule I)/BC (Schedule II) category candidates. SC/ST category candidates are subject to a fee of ₹50 plus bank charges. The application fee payment can be conveniently made through credit card, debit card, net banking, wallet, or UPI.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to visit the official JPSC website for further details pertaining to the application process and any updates. The direct link for applying and accessing the detailed notification can also be found on the website. Seize this opportunity to embark on a promising career in civil services with JPSC!

Direct link for JPSC Notification 

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 09:26 IST

