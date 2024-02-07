Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 15:01 IST

NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2024: Application begins for 300 vacancies, here's how to apply

The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has officially opened the registration process for the NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2024. Here's how to apply.

Nandini Verma
NIACL Recruitment 2024
NIACL Recruitment 2024 | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has officially opened the registration process for the NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2024, commencing on February 1, 2024. Aspiring candidates looking to apply for the available 300 posts can submit their applications through the official website of New India at newindia.co.in.

NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2024: Registration for 300 Posts Begins

In a significant recruitment drive, NIACL aims to fill 300 posts within the organization. The online registration window will remain open until February 15, 2024. The Tier I Online examination, also known as the preliminary examination, is scheduled for March 2, 2024. Candidates are encouraged to read below for essential details regarding eligibility, the selection process, and other pertinent information.

Eligibility Criteria: Graduates Invited to Apply

Candidates interested in applying for NIACL Assistant positions must meet the following eligibility criteria:

  • Minimum qualification of Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent qualification recognized by the Central Government.
  • Passed English as one of the subjects at SSC/HSC/Intermediate/Graduation level.
  • Possess a certificate as proof of passing the qualifying examination as of January 1, 2024.
  • Age limit: Between 21 to 30 years.

Selection Process: Online Tests and Regional Language Test

The selection process will include online tests, comprising Preliminary and Main Examinations. Candidates qualifying in the Main Examination will undergo a Regional Language Test before the final selection.

Application Fees and Payment Details

  • SC/ST/PwBD category: ₹100/-
  • All other candidates: ₹850/-

Payment can be made using Debit Cards (Rupay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/Mobile Wallets. Aspiring candidates are advised to visit the official website of NIACL for more details related to the application process and any updates. Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of NIACL; apply now for a promising career in the insurance sector.

 

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 15:01 IST

