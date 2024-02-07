Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 14:33 IST

Oil India Recruitment 2024 begins for 102 senior officier posts, full details here

Oil India Limited has issued a notification for the recruitment of Senior Officer and various other positions. Check full details here.

Nandini Verma
Oil India Recruitment
Oil India Recruitment | Image:Unsplash
Oil India Limited has issued a notification for the recruitment of Senior Officer and various other positions. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website of Oil India at oil-india.com. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 102 vacancies within the organization. The registration process is set to conclude on January 29, 2024. Detailed information regarding eligibility, the selection process, and other crucial details can be found below.

Oil Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details:

  • Grade C: 4 posts
  • Grade B: 97 posts
  • Grade A: 1 post 

Oil India Recruitment 2024

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates intending to apply for these positions can review the educational qualifications and age limits specified in the detailed notification available here.

Selection Process: Eligible and shortlisted candidates for the mentioned positions will undergo a Computer Based Test (CBT) and a Personal Interview. Phase I, the CBT, will carry 100 marks, while Phase II will consist of a Personal Interview. Screening and selection will be based on the information provided by the candidates; therefore, accurate and complete information is crucial during the application process.

Application Fees:

  • General/OBC (NCL) category candidates are required to pay an application fee of ₹500/- plus applicable taxes.
  • SC/ST/PwBD/EWS/Ex-Servicemen category candidates are exempted from paying any fees.
  • The application fee, once paid, is non-refundable under any circumstances.

For further details related to the application process, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of Oil India Limited. Stay updated for any additional information or changes by referring to the official communication channels of the organization.

Direct link to check official notification. 

Published January 21st, 2024 at 14:33 IST

