PNB SO Recruitment 2024 Notification out for 1025 vacancies, application begins on Feb 7

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited applications for 1025 Specialist Officer posts. Aspiring candidates can apply online from February 7 to February 25, 2024, through the official website of PNB at pnbindia.in. Read on to know more details on vacancies here.

Vacancy Details:

The recruitment drive aims to fill various positions, with a breakdown as follows:

Officer-Credit: 1000 posts

Manager-Forex: 15 posts

Manager-Cyber Security: 5 posts

Senior Manager-Cyber Security: 5 posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Interested candidates are encouraged to review the detailed notification available on the official website for information regarding educational qualifications and age limits. Click here to read the official notification.

Selection Process:

The selection process will involve an Online Written Test, followed by a Personal Interview or only a Personal Interview, depending on the number of applications received for each post. The written test will be conducted for 100 marks with a duration of 2 hours. The subsequent Personal Interview will be graded for 50 marks.

Application Fees:

Applicants falling under the SC/ST/PwBD category will be required to pay Rs. 50/- plus GST @18% (total Rs. 59/-, covering only postage charges). On the other hand, candidates from other categories are obligated to pay Rs. 1000/- plus GST @18% (total Rs. 1180/-).

Payment methods accepted include Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ Master Card), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/Mobile Wallets, or UPI. Detailed instructions for the payment process can be found on the official website of Punjab National Bank.

This recruitment drive signifies PNB's commitment to strengthening its team with qualified and skilled professionals. As the application window opens on February 7, eligible candidates are urged to seize this opportunity and contribute to the growth of one of India's leading national banks.

For further details and to apply, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Punjab National Bank at pnbindia.in.

Note: The information provided here is based on the latest available details and may be subject to change. Applicants are advised to refer to the official website for the most accurate and up-to-date information.