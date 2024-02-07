Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 09:06 IST

PNB SO Recruitment 2024 Notification out for 1025 vacancies, application begins on Feb 7

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited applications for 1025 Specialist Officer posts. Aspiring candidates can apply online from February 7 to February 25, 2024

Nandini Verma
Punjab National Bank
Punjab National Bank | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited applications for 1025 Specialist Officer posts. Aspiring candidates can apply online from February 7 to February 25, 2024, through the official website of PNB at pnbindia.in. Read on to know more details on vacancies here. 

Vacancy Details:

Advertisement

The recruitment drive aims to fill various positions, with a breakdown as follows:

  • Officer-Credit: 1000 posts
  • Manager-Forex: 15 posts
  • Manager-Cyber Security: 5 posts
  • Senior Manager-Cyber Security: 5 posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Interested candidates are encouraged to review the detailed notification available on the official website for information regarding educational qualifications and age limits. Click here to read the official notification. 

Advertisement

Selection Process:

The selection process will involve an Online Written Test, followed by a Personal Interview or only a Personal Interview, depending on the number of applications received for each post. The written test will be conducted for 100 marks with a duration of 2 hours. The subsequent Personal Interview will be graded for 50 marks.

Advertisement

Application Fees:

Applicants falling under the SC/ST/PwBD category will be required to pay Rs. 50/- plus GST @18% (total Rs. 59/-, covering only postage charges). On the other hand, candidates from other categories are obligated to pay Rs. 1000/- plus GST @18% (total Rs. 1180/-).

Advertisement

Payment methods accepted include Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ Master Card), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/Mobile Wallets, or UPI. Detailed instructions for the payment process can be found on the official website of Punjab National Bank.

This recruitment drive signifies PNB's commitment to strengthening its team with qualified and skilled professionals. As the application window opens on February 7, eligible candidates are urged to seize this opportunity and contribute to the growth of one of India's leading national banks.

Advertisement

For further details and to apply, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Punjab National Bank at pnbindia.in.

Note: The information provided here is based on the latest available details and may be subject to change. Applicants are advised to refer to the official website for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 09:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement