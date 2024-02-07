Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 14:03 IST
RPSC assistant professor recruitment begins for 200 vacancies, apply now.
RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024: RPSC is set to initiate the application process for 200 Assistant Professor positions in Sanskrit College Education.\
Education
2 min read
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is set to initiate the application process for 200 Assistant Professor positions in Sanskrit College Education today, January 22. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the commission's official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The deadline for application submission is February 21.
RPSC Faculty Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details
Subject-wise breakdown of vacancies:
- Hindi: 37 vacancies
- English: 27 vacancies
- Political Science: 5 vacancies
- History: 3 vacancies
- Samanaya Sanskrit: 38 vacancies
- Sahitya: 41 vacancies
- Vyakaran: 36 vacancies
- Dharmshastra: 3 vacancies
- Jyotish Ganit: 2 vacancies
- Yajurved: 2 vacancies
- Jyotish Falit: 1 vacancy
- Rigved: 1 vacancy
- Samanay Darshan: 1 vacancy
- Bhasha Vigyan: 2 vacancies
- Yoga Vigyaan: 1 vacancy.
Educational Qualification
Candidates should have a master's degree with 55% marks in relevant subject and must have passed UGC NET/SET or SLET. Candidates having PhD will be exempted from UGC NET/SET/SLET.
Age Limit
Applicants aged between 21 and 40 as of January 1, 2025, are eligible to apply for these positions.
Application Fees
The application fee is ₹400 for SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, and other reserved category candidates. General/unreserved category candidates are required to pay ₹600 as the application fee.
For comprehensive details on eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, and the selection process, candidates can refer to the notification available on the commission's official website.
