In a significant development, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has unveiled plans for an extensive recruitment initiative following the ongoing application process for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) positions. The recent notice (CEN No.02/2024) issued by the RRB has provided insights into the imminent release of notifications for the recruitment of Technicians. The upcoming recruitment drive is anticipated to offer around 9,000 vacancies for eligible candidates.

The board is currently in the final stages of preparing the centralized employment notification for Technician recruitment, with an expected shortlisting process set to follow once the notification is officially released.

Click here for RRB Technician notification CEN 02/2024

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024

Technician Recruitment Process Overview The Technician recruitment process is structured to include a two-stage examination, comprising the First Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) and the Second Stage CBT.

First Stage CBT:

Duration: 1 hour

Number of Questions: 75

Qualifying Marks: Unreserved - 40%, OBC - 30%, SC - 30%, ST - 25%

Subjects: Maths, Reasoning, General Science, GK/Current Affairs

Second Stage CBT:

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes (Divided into Part A - 90 minutes and Part B - 1 hour)

Part A: Number of Questions: 100 Qualifying Marks: Unreserved - 40%, OBC - 30%, SC - 30%, ST - 25% Subjects: Maths, Reasoning, General Science, GK/Current Affairs

Part B: Duration: 1 hour Number of Questions: 75 Qualifying Marks: All categories - 35% Subjects: Questions from the trade syllabus



Candidates who successfully clear the First Stage CBT will progress to the Second Stage CBT, with negative marking applicable in both stages. This comprehensive examination process aims to ensure the selection of qualified and competent technicians for the railway workforce.

How to Apply Online for RRB Technicians Recruitment 2024 (CEN No. 02/2024)?

Access the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) by entering the URL in your web browser. Look for the section related to the ongoing Technicians Recruitment (CEN No. 02/2024) on the RRB homepage and click on this section to proceed. Carefully read the official notification for Technician Recruitment 2024 to understand the eligibility criteria, important dates, and other essential details. Locate and click on the "Apply Online" or "Online Registration" link provided within the Technician Recruitment section. This will direct you to the application form. Fill in the required details in the online application form, providing accurate personal information, educational qualifications, and other necessary details as per the instructions. Upload scanned copies of the required documents, such as photographs and signatures, as specified in the guidelines. Proceed to pay the application fee through the provided online payment options.

Candidates are advised to review the filled-in application form before submission to ensure accuracy. After successful submission, it is essential to note down the registration details for future reference. As the recruitment drive unfolds, interested candidates are encouraged to stay updated on official announcements and prepare for this significant opportunity in the railway sector.

Previous ALP and Ongoing Technician Recruitment In 2018, the Railways conducted a massive recruitment drive, successfully filling 64,371 positions for Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) and Technicians. Presently, the recruitment process is ongoing for 5,696 ALP posts. The forthcoming announcement will open opportunities for Technician positions, and the eligibility criteria include a 10th pass with ITI in the relevant trade or a 10th pass with an apprenticeship in the related field.