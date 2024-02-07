Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 12:54 IST

SSC selection post phase 12 recruitment notification expected to be released today

SSC selection post phase 12 recruitment notification 2024 is expected to be released today for class 10th, 12th and graduate level vacancies.

Nandini Verma
SSC Selection post phase 12 notification soon
SSC Selection post phase 12 notification soon | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to open registrations for recruitment to a multitude of Selection Posts, including 10th Level, 12th Level, and Graduation Level soon. The registration process was scheduled to commence on February 1, 2024, however, the notification has not been released yet. As per the SSC calendar, the notification and registration was scheduled to begin on February 1 and the deadline is  February 28, 2024, to submit their applications. The registration link will be accessible on the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in. 

Selection Process and Exam Dates

Advertisement

Candidates will be selected through an online exam scheduled for April or May 2024. The exact dates will be announced in due course. The detailed notification, inclusive of eligibility criteria, terms and conditions, and application format, will be available on the commission's website from February 1. Any subsequent addendum or corrigendum relevant to the notice will be hosted exclusively on the commission's website.

Eligibility Criteria

Advertisement

Eligibility criteria vary based on the specific post applied for but generally include:

  • Nationality: Indian Citizen
  • Educational Qualification: 10th, 12th, or Graduate degree (as per the post requirement)
  • Age Limit: 18-30 years (with relaxations applicable for reserved categories)
  • Physical Fitness: As per the post requirement

Selection Process Overview

The selection process involves three stages:

Advertisement
  1. Online Exam
  2. Scrutiny of Documents or Certificate Verification
  3. Skill Test, where prescribed for any category of post

Exam Details and Pattern

Advertisement

The examination consists of three separate Computer Examinations with 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions, categorized by minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & above levels. The subjects, marks, and number of questions subject-wise are detailed as follows:

  • General Intelligence: 25 MCQs of 50 Marks
  • GK: 25 MCQs of 50 Marks
  • Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill): 25 MCQs of 50 Marks
  • English: 25 MCQs of 50 Marks
  • Total: 100 MCQs of 200 Marks

Admit Card, Answer Key, and Result Details

The admit card will be uploaded on regional websites of the commission seven days before the exam. The answer key will be released shortly after the exam on the official website. The result will be announced on the official website, with the commission publishing the list of all selected candidates for all three levels separately. Aspiring candidates are urged to stay updated through the official SSC website for further details and announcements.

Advertisement

 

 

 


 

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 12:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News32 minutes ago

  2. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World34 minutes ago

  3. Gina Carano Sues Disney, Lucasfilm Over The Mandalorian Firing

    Entertainment35 minutes ago

  4. Kuwait Boat Enters Gateway of India: Mumbai Police Launches Probe

    India News39 minutes ago

  5. SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

    Sports 41 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement