Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 12:54 IST
SSC selection post phase 12 recruitment notification expected to be released today
SSC selection post phase 12 recruitment notification 2024 is expected to be released today for class 10th, 12th and graduate level vacancies.
- Education
- 2 min read
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to open registrations for recruitment to a multitude of Selection Posts, including 10th Level, 12th Level, and Graduation Level soon. The registration process was scheduled to commence on February 1, 2024, however, the notification has not been released yet. As per the SSC calendar, the notification and registration was scheduled to begin on February 1 and the deadline is February 28, 2024, to submit their applications. The registration link will be accessible on the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in.
Selection Process and Exam Dates
Candidates will be selected through an online exam scheduled for April or May 2024. The exact dates will be announced in due course. The detailed notification, inclusive of eligibility criteria, terms and conditions, and application format, will be available on the commission's website from February 1. Any subsequent addendum or corrigendum relevant to the notice will be hosted exclusively on the commission's website.
Eligibility Criteria
Eligibility criteria vary based on the specific post applied for but generally include:
- Nationality: Indian Citizen
- Educational Qualification: 10th, 12th, or Graduate degree (as per the post requirement)
- Age Limit: 18-30 years (with relaxations applicable for reserved categories)
- Physical Fitness: As per the post requirement
Selection Process Overview
The selection process involves three stages:
- Online Exam
- Scrutiny of Documents or Certificate Verification
- Skill Test, where prescribed for any category of post
Exam Details and Pattern
The examination consists of three separate Computer Examinations with 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions, categorized by minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & above levels. The subjects, marks, and number of questions subject-wise are detailed as follows:
- General Intelligence: 25 MCQs of 50 Marks
- GK: 25 MCQs of 50 Marks
- Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill): 25 MCQs of 50 Marks
- English: 25 MCQs of 50 Marks
- Total: 100 MCQs of 200 Marks
Admit Card, Answer Key, and Result Details
The admit card will be uploaded on regional websites of the commission seven days before the exam. The answer key will be released shortly after the exam on the official website. The result will be announced on the official website, with the commission publishing the list of all selected candidates for all three levels separately. Aspiring candidates are urged to stay updated through the official SSC website for further details and announcements.
