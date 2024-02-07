Advertisement

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to open registrations for recruitment to a multitude of Selection Posts, including 10th Level, 12th Level, and Graduation Level soon. The registration process was scheduled to commence on February 1, 2024, however, the notification has not been released yet. As per the SSC calendar, the notification and registration was scheduled to begin on February 1 and the deadline is February 28, 2024, to submit their applications. The registration link will be accessible on the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in.

Selection Process and Exam Dates

Candidates will be selected through an online exam scheduled for April or May 2024. The exact dates will be announced in due course. The detailed notification, inclusive of eligibility criteria, terms and conditions, and application format, will be available on the commission's website from February 1. Any subsequent addendum or corrigendum relevant to the notice will be hosted exclusively on the commission's website.

Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility criteria vary based on the specific post applied for but generally include:

Nationality: Indian Citizen

Educational Qualification: 10th, 12th, or Graduate degree (as per the post requirement)

Age Limit: 18-30 years (with relaxations applicable for reserved categories)

Physical Fitness: As per the post requirement

Selection Process Overview

The selection process involves three stages:

Online Exam Scrutiny of Documents or Certificate Verification Skill Test, where prescribed for any category of post

Exam Details and Pattern

The examination consists of three separate Computer Examinations with 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions, categorized by minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & above levels. The subjects, marks, and number of questions subject-wise are detailed as follows:

General Intelligence: 25 MCQs of 50 Marks

GK: 25 MCQs of 50 Marks

Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill): 25 MCQs of 50 Marks

English: 25 MCQs of 50 Marks

Total: 100 MCQs of 200 Marks

Admit Card, Answer Key, and Result Details

The admit card will be uploaded on regional websites of the commission seven days before the exam. The answer key will be released shortly after the exam on the official website. The result will be announced on the official website, with the commission publishing the list of all selected candidates for all three levels separately. Aspiring candidates are urged to stay updated through the official SSC website for further details and announcements.

