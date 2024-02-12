Telangana Govt Extends Maximum Age Limit for TSPSC Exams and State Job Recruitment to 46 Years

Advertisement

On Monday, February 12, the Telangana government announced an extension of the maximum age limit for Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exams and government job recruitment in the state. The upper age limit has been increased by two years, now allowing individuals up to the age of 46 to be eligible for these opportunities.

The decision was prompted by numerous appeals from unemployed youth seeking a relaxation of the upper age limit for direct recruitment. The government, acknowledging these representations, issued an order on February 8, granting the extension.

Advertisement

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, on February 9, had already declared the elevation of the age limit for Group 1 applicants to 46 years. Previously, the government had issued orders to raise the maximum age limit for direct recruitment to TSPSC by 10 years, from 34 to 44 years.

The order highlights that the TSPSC secretary had specifically requested the government to further increase the maximum age limit for posts, excluding Uniform Services, by an additional two years on top of the initial ten-year extension.

Advertisement

However, it is essential to note that the age relaxation does not apply to certain departments, including Police, Excise, Fire, Prisons, and Forest departments. The government order specifies, "Provided that nothing in this rule shall apply for direct recruitment to the posts of Uniform Services viz., Police, Excise, Fire, Prisons, Forest Departments, etc., for which physical standards have been prescribed in the State and Subordinate service Rules or in the relevant Special or Ad-hoc rules."