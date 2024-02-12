English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 17:08 IST

Telangana Govt Extends Maximum Age Limit for TSPSC Exams and State Job Recruitment to 46 Years

Telangana government announced an extension of the maximum age limit for Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exams and government job recruitment

Nandini Verma
Government Exam
Telangana Government Extends Maximum Age Limit for TSPSC Exams and Recruitment to 46 Years | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

On Monday, February 12, the Telangana government announced an extension of the maximum age limit for Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exams and government job recruitment in the state. The upper age limit has been increased by two years, now allowing individuals up to the age of 46 to be eligible for these opportunities.

The decision was prompted by numerous appeals from unemployed youth seeking a relaxation of the upper age limit for direct recruitment. The government, acknowledging these representations, issued an order on February 8, granting the extension.

Advertisement

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, on February 9, had already declared the elevation of the age limit for Group 1 applicants to 46 years. Previously, the government had issued orders to raise the maximum age limit for direct recruitment to TSPSC by 10 years, from 34 to 44 years.

The order highlights that the TSPSC secretary had specifically requested the government to further increase the maximum age limit for posts, excluding Uniform Services, by an additional two years on top of the initial ten-year extension.

Advertisement

However, it is essential to note that the age relaxation does not apply to certain departments, including Police, Excise, Fire, Prisons, and Forest departments. The government order specifies, "Provided that nothing in this rule shall apply for direct recruitment to the posts of Uniform Services viz., Police, Excise, Fire, Prisons, Forest Departments, etc., for which physical standards have been prescribed in the State and Subordinate service Rules or in the relevant Special or Ad-hoc rules."

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 17:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

7 minutes ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

10 minutes ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

14 minutes ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

21 minutes ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

27 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

33 minutes ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

7 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

7 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

19 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

19 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

19 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. जयंत ने पकड़ा BJP का हाथ! RLD नेता बोले- अखिलेश का खाता नहीं खुलने देंगे

    7 minutes ago

  2. 'WE WILL LOSE but...': Stump mic catches Tiwari's encouraging words

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  3. LIVE | Mamata Govt Cornered as Sandeshkhali Turns Into Battlefield

    Politics News10 minutes ago

  4. Fighter Box Office: Film Struggles To Cross ₹200 Crore Mark in India

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  5. Know how Gmail will reduce spam emails

    Web Stories14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement