Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 10:51 IST

TN TRB recruitment exam calendar 2024 out, over 6 thousand teacher vacancies to be filled this year

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released its annual exam calendar for the year 2024. A total of 6281 vacancies to be filled this year.

Nandini Verma
Haryana School Education Board examinations/ Represntative
हरियाणा विद्यालय शिक्षा बोर्ड | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released its annual exam calendar for the year 2024. Individuals aspiring for teaching positions in Tamil Nadu can visit the website trb.tn.gov.in to review the provisional dates for upcoming examinations and the corresponding number of vacancies earmarked for each recruitment initiative.

A total of 6,281 vacancies are slated to be filled in 2024 through a series of examinations. The announcement for Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) is anticipated in January, with the examination likely to take place in April, aiming to fill 1,766 vacancies.

Advertisement

The notification for Assistant Professors in Government Arts and Science Colleges and Colleges of Education is expected in February, and the recruitment examination for 4,000 vacancies is scheduled for June.

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2024's Paper 1 and Paper 2 are projected to be held in July, with the notification for this exam expected in April.

Advertisement

Post Graduate Assistants' notice is likely to be issued in May for 200 vacancies, and the examination is anticipated in August.

The Chief Minister Research Fellowship (CMRF 2024) notice for 120 fellowships is expected in June, and the exam is tentatively scheduled for September.

Advertisement

The SCERT Senior Lecturers, Lecturers, and Junior Lecturers examination for 139 total vacancies is projected to be conducted in December, with the notice expected in September.

The recruitment examination for Assistant Professors in Government Law Colleges and Assistant Professors in Pre Law is tentatively scheduled for February 2025, and the notification for 56 vacancies is anticipated in November.

Advertisement

TN TRB emphasizes that the planner is tentative and has been released to assist candidates in preparing for upcoming examinations, noting that there may be additions and deletions to the mentioned examinations.

Click here to download TN TRB annual planner 2024

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 10:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement