TN TRB recruitment exam calendar 2024 out, over 6 thousand teacher vacancies to be filled this year

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released its annual exam calendar for the year 2024. Individuals aspiring for teaching positions in Tamil Nadu can visit the website trb.tn.gov.in to review the provisional dates for upcoming examinations and the corresponding number of vacancies earmarked for each recruitment initiative.

A total of 6,281 vacancies are slated to be filled in 2024 through a series of examinations. The announcement for Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) is anticipated in January, with the examination likely to take place in April, aiming to fill 1,766 vacancies.

The notification for Assistant Professors in Government Arts and Science Colleges and Colleges of Education is expected in February, and the recruitment examination for 4,000 vacancies is scheduled for June.

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2024's Paper 1 and Paper 2 are projected to be held in July, with the notification for this exam expected in April.

Post Graduate Assistants' notice is likely to be issued in May for 200 vacancies, and the examination is anticipated in August.

The Chief Minister Research Fellowship (CMRF 2024) notice for 120 fellowships is expected in June, and the exam is tentatively scheduled for September.

The SCERT Senior Lecturers, Lecturers, and Junior Lecturers examination for 139 total vacancies is projected to be conducted in December, with the notice expected in September.

The recruitment examination for Assistant Professors in Government Law Colleges and Assistant Professors in Pre Law is tentatively scheduled for February 2025, and the notification for 56 vacancies is anticipated in November.

TN TRB emphasizes that the planner is tentative and has been released to assist candidates in preparing for upcoming examinations, noting that there may be additions and deletions to the mentioned examinations.

Click here to download TN TRB annual planner 2024