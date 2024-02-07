Advertisement

The Union Bank of India has initiated the recruitment process for various positions of Specialist Officer (SO) and is inviting online applications from eligible candidates. Interested individuals can apply by visiting the official website of the bank at unionbankofindia.co.in. The online registration and fee payment process commenced on February 3, with the deadline for application submissions set for February 23, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill several positions, including Chief Manager, Senior Manager, Manager, and Assistant Manager, among others. To apply for the Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024, candidates can follow the step-by-step process outlined below:

How to apply for Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024

Visit the official website: https://www.unionbankofindia.co.in/english/recruitment.aspx On the homepage, navigate to the 'Recruitment' section and click on the link titled 'Union Bank Recruitment Project 2024-25 (Specialist Officers).' Click on 'Click Here to Apply,' leading to a new window. Provide login details and submit to access the application form. Fill out the application form, ensuring the accuracy of the entered details. Submit the application and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Interested candidates can apply directly through the following link: Apply Here

Click here for detailed notification.

This recruitment process aims to fill a total of 606 vacancies within the organization. Prospective applicants are encouraged to check the official notification for detailed information before initiating the application process.