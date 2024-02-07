English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 08:59 IST

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Application begins fo 600+ SO vacancies

The Union Bank of India has initiated the recruitment process for various positions of Specialist Officer (SO) and is inviting online applications.

Nandini Verma
Union Bank of India
Union Bank of India | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Union Bank of India has initiated the recruitment process for various positions of Specialist Officer (SO) and is inviting online applications from eligible candidates. Interested individuals can apply by visiting the official website of the bank at unionbankofindia.co.in. The online registration and fee payment process commenced on February 3, with the deadline for application submissions set for February 23, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill several positions, including Chief Manager, Senior Manager, Manager, and Assistant Manager, among others. To apply for the Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024, candidates can follow the step-by-step process outlined below:

Advertisement

How to apply for Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024 

  1. Visit the official website: https://www.unionbankofindia.co.in/english/recruitment.aspx
  2. On the homepage, navigate to the 'Recruitment' section and click on the link titled 'Union Bank Recruitment Project 2024-25 (Specialist Officers).'
  3. Click on 'Click Here to Apply,' leading to a new window.
  4. Provide login details and submit to access the application form.
  5. Fill out the application form, ensuring the accuracy of the entered details.
  6. Submit the application and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Interested candidates can apply directly through the following link: Apply Here

Click here for detailed notification. 

Advertisement

This recruitment process aims to fill a total of 606 vacancies within the organization. Prospective applicants are encouraged to check the official notification for detailed information before initiating the application process.

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 08:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

8 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

9 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

9 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

9 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

9 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

15 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

15 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

15 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

18 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

18 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

18 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries4 hours ago

  3. Amy Jackson Celebrated 32nd B'Day With Ed Westwick, Son Andreas

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Grammy Winner Shankar Mahadevan Dedicates Award To His Band Shakti

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement