Updated March 1st, 2024 at 12:14 IST

UP Police Constable Re-Exam Date: UPPRPB alerts candidates on fake news circulating on social media

A fake notice circulating on social media states that the UP Police Constable Exam 2024 will be re-conducted on June 20 and June 21, 2024.

Nandini Verma
UP Police Constable Re-Exam Dates Announced? UPPRPB Debunks Fake News
UP Police Constable Re-Exam Dates Announced? UPPRPB Debunks Fake News | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
In the aftermath of the cancellation of the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 by the Uttar Pradesh Government due to paper leaks, false information regarding the rescheduled exam date has been spreading rampantly. Despite the government's announcement of conducting a re-examination within the next six months, various misleading notifications have emerged online, causing confusion among candidates.

One such fake notice suggests that the UP Police Constable Exam 2024 will be re-conducted on June 20 and June 21, 2024. However, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRB) has promptly addressed this misinformation.

Taking to its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the board clarified, "Fake letter regarding written examination of constable recruitment-23 is being viral. No such letter/information has been issued by the Board. Information related to the examination will be published along with the release on the Board's website http://uppbpb.gov.in and official X handle."

The dissemination of false information not only adds to the existing confusion but also raises concerns regarding the credibility of news sources. Candidates are urged to exercise caution and refrain from relying on unverified updates regarding the UP Police Recruitment 2024.

For accurate and authentic updates, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of UPPRB. Misinformation undermines the integrity of the recruitment process and creates unnecessary anxiety among aspirants.

Published March 1st, 2024 at 12:14 IST

