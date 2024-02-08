UP Police Constable recruitment 2023: Last date to apply today for 60,244 vacancies, here's link

Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) is set to conclude the application process for UP Police Constable posts today, January 16. For candidates who haven't applied yet, there is still time to submit their applications through the official UPPBPB website at uppbpb.gov.in. The deadline for payment of application fees is January 18, 2024. UP Police aims to fill 60,244 constable vacancies through this recruitment drive.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023

This recruitment drive aims to fill a substantial number of vacancies, with a total of 60,244 positions for Police Constables. Aspiring candidates should take advantage of this opportunity to contribute to the law enforcement sector.

Application Fee and Eligibility Criteria: Key Information

Advertisement

Candidates applying for the Constable posts must pay an application fee of ₹400.

To be eligible for consideration, applicants should have completed either Class 10 or Class 12 from a recognized Board or Institute.

Advertisement

How to Apply for UP Police Constable Recruitment: Step-by-Step Guide

1. Visit the official UPPBPB website at uppbpb.gov.in.

2. Click on the recruitment link available on the official website.

3. On the new page, find the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 link.

4. Click on the provided link, leading to a new page.

5. Register yourself and complete the application form.

6. Make the payment of the application fees and click on submit.

Advertisement

Direct link to apply for UPPBP Constable recruitment

Direct link to download UP Police constable recruitment notification 2023.

Advertisement

Exam Date and Selection Process: Mark Your Calendar

Candidates who successfully submit their applications will undergo a comprehensive selection process, including a written exam, Physical Standard Test, Document Verification, and Physical Efficiency Test. The UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 is tentatively scheduled for February 11, 2024, as reported by media sources. However, the official announcement is yet to be made.

Advertisement

The exam will be conducted in two shifts, with the first shift from 7 am to 9 am and the second shift from 12 noon to 2 pm. The exam comprises 100 questions, each carrying 1 mark, with a total mark of 100. Aspirants are encouraged to stay updated with official announcements and prepare for this significant opportunity in law enforcement.

For direct access to the UP Police Constable Application Link, candidates can visit [here](#). Ensure that all necessary details are submitted before the closing date to avoid any inconvenience.