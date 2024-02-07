Advertisement

The correction window for UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023, managed by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, is set to close on January 20, 2024. Candidates seeking to modify their application details can utilize the official UPPBPB website at uppbpb.gov.in.

Originally scheduled to conclude on January 18, 2024, the correction window, initiated on January 17, has been extended until January 20, 2024. It's important to note that candidates are permitted to edit their applications only once, and multiple edits are strictly prohibited. To facilitate changes in the application form, candidates can follow the steps outlined below:

1. Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 section under the direct recruitment link.

3. Click on the login option and provide the required credentials.

4. Your application will be presented on the screen.

5. Review the application and make necessary changes.

6. Once modifications are completed, click on the submit button.

7. Download the page and retain a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates are also allowed to upload their records through Digilocker from January 17 to January 20, 2024. For additional details, candidates are encouraged to refer to the official UPPBPB website. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023.

Direct link to UPPBP application correction window.