Updated January 28th, 2024 at 11:12 IST

UP Police Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 985 computer operator, programmer vacancies

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will today close the registration window for the vacancies of Computer Operator and Programmer

Nandini Verma
Laptop
Laptop | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will today close the registration window for the positions of Computer Operator and Programmer. Eligible applicants are encouraged to apply online through the official website at uppbpb.gov.in. The UP Police is looking to fill a total of 985 vacancies through this recruitment drive, with the aim of completing the process by January 28. Aspiring candidates should ensure that their application forms are submitted before this deadline.

UP Police Recruitmennt 2024: Vacancy Details

  • The recruitment drive aims to fill 985 vacancies, with 930 reserved for Computer Operator Grade A and 55 for Programmer Grade 2.
PostNumber of Vacancies
Computer Operator Grade A930
Programmer Grade 255
Total Vacancies985

UP Police SI Recruitment 2024 Eligibility Criteria:

  • Aspiring Computer Operator candidates must have completed Intermediate with Physics and Mathematics subjects.
  • For those applying for the Programmer post, a graduation with an A-level examination in Computer is mandatory.

UP Police Recruitment 2024 Age Limit:

  • The minimum age limit is 21 years, and the maximum age limit is 28 years as of July 1, 2023.
  • Candidates must not be born earlier than August 1, 1995, and after August 1, 2002. Age relaxation is applicable to reserved categories.

How to Apply Online for UP Police Recruitment 2024:

  1. Navigate to the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in.
  2. Click on the "apply online" link provided on the homepage.
  3. Enter your contact details and basic information to generate a login ID and password.
  4. Log in to your account and fill out the application form.
  5. Upload all necessary documents, ensuring that the information is easily readable.
  6. Pay the application fee of Rs. 400 using Debit card/credit card/net banking.
  7. Submit your application form and keep a hard copy for future reference.4

Direct link to apply online.

Candidates are advised to stay informed about the latest updates on the UP Police Recruitment 2024.

Published January 28th, 2024 at 11:12 IST

