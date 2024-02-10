Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has issued a crucial announcement concerning the release dates for the city intimation and admit cards on its official website. As per the official communication, the city intimation slip for UP Police Constable has been released today, February 10. The written examination for the Constable position, accommodating a total of 48 lakh candidates, is scheduled for February 17 and 18, with two shifts: from 10 AM to 12 PM and from 3 PM to 5 PM.

UP Police City Intimation Slip Date 2024:

The pre-admit card is set to be released on February 10, with candidates receiving the link in this article. To check their city details, candidates can log in to the official website using their registration number and date of birth.

Candidates facing difficulties in downloading their city details can seek assistance by contacting 044-47749010.

UP Police Admit Card Date 2024:

Admit cards are scheduled to be released on February 13. Candidates will need to log in to their accounts to download the admit card, which will provide information on the exam day, shift, timing, and location of the exam center.

Steps to Download UPPRPB Pre Admit Card 2024:

Visit the official website of the board - https://uppbpb.gov.in Click on the exam city link available on the homepage. On the new page, click on the 'city intimation' link. Enter the required details to access the pre-admit card.

A significant number of candidates are expected to participate in this exam across the 75 districts of the state, with over 3 thousand examination centers established. To ensure a smooth conduct, jammers will be installed at each center to prevent disruptions. Additionally, officers in control rooms will monitor the entire examination through CCTV, with the control room located in the police office for close scrutiny of all candidates.