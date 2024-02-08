Updated January 13th, 2024 at 10:33 IST
UPPSC exam calendar 2024 released, UP PCS prelims exam on March 17
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published the examination calendar outlining upcoming recruitment for the year 2024-25.
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published the examination calendar outlining upcoming recruitment for the year 2024-25. The notice, available on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in, indicates a series of recruitment exams anticipated in the forthcoming months. As per the calendar, the UP PCS prelims exam will be held on March 17 and its main exam will be held on July 7. The UP RO/ ARO prelims examm will be held on February 11 and the main exam will be held on July 28. Moreover, the UP Staff Nurse prelims exam will be held on March 22. Please refer to the schedule below:
|Exam Name
|Exam Date
|UPPSC Review Officer RO / Assistant Review Officer 2023 Pre Exam
|11/02/2024
|UPPSC Pre 2024 Examination
|17/03/2024
|UPPSC Staff Nurse Unani / Ayurvedic Pre Exam 2023
|22/03/2024
|UPPSC Assistant Town Planner ATP Pre Exam 2023
|07/04/2024
|UPPSC Additional Private Secretary 2023 Typing / Shorthand
|09/04/2024
|UPPSC Staff Nurse Allopathy Exam Mains Phase II Exam 2023
|24/04/2024
|UPPSC Staff Nurse Unani / Ayurvedic 2023 Main Exam 2023
|09/06/2024
|UPPSC Assistant Town Planner ATP Mains Phase II Exam 2023
|19/06/2024
|UPPSC Main Phase II 2024 Examination
|07/07/2024
|UPPSC RO / ARO Samiksha Adhikari Mains Phase II Exam 2023
|28/07/2024
|UPPSC Technical Education Services Exam 2023
|25/08/2024
Admit cards for UPPSC recruitments are typically released around 10 days before the scheduled examination date. However, candidates are advised to note that the dates provided are tentative, and the commission reserves the right to modify the examination schedule. Therefore, regular checks on the official website of the Public Service Commission Uttar Pradesh are recommended for any updates.
