Updated January 13th, 2024 at 10:33 IST

UPPSC exam calendar 2024 released, UP PCS prelims exam on March 17

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published the examination calendar outlining upcoming recruitment for the year 2024-25.

Nandini Verma
UPPSC
UPPSC | Image:Social Media
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published the examination calendar outlining upcoming recruitment for the year 2024-25. The notice, available on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in, indicates a series of recruitment exams anticipated in the forthcoming months. As per the calendar, the UP PCS prelims exam will be held on March 17 and its main exam will be held on July 7. The UP RO/ ARO prelims examm will be held on February 11 and the main exam will be held on July 28. Moreover, the UP Staff Nurse prelims exam will be held on March 22. Please refer to the schedule below:

Exam NameExam Date
UPPSC Review Officer RO / Assistant Review Officer 2023 Pre Exam11/02/2024
UPPSC Pre 2024 Examination17/03/2024
UPPSC Staff Nurse Unani / Ayurvedic Pre Exam 202322/03/2024
UPPSC Assistant Town Planner ATP Pre Exam 202307/04/2024
UPPSC Additional Private Secretary 2023 Typing / Shorthand09/04/2024
UPPSC Staff Nurse Allopathy Exam Mains Phase II Exam 202324/04/2024
UPPSC Staff Nurse Unani / Ayurvedic 2023 Main Exam 202309/06/2024
UPPSC Assistant Town Planner ATP Mains Phase II Exam 202319/06/2024
UPPSC Main Phase II 2024 Examination07/07/2024
UPPSC RO / ARO Samiksha Adhikari Mains Phase II Exam 202328/07/2024
UPPSC Technical Education Services Exam 202325/08/2024

Admit cards for UPPSC recruitments are typically released around 10 days before the scheduled examination date. However, candidates are advised to note that the dates provided are tentative, and the commission reserves the right to modify the examination schedule. Therefore, regular checks on the official website of the Public Service Commission Uttar Pradesh are recommended for any updates.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 10:33 IST

