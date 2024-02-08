Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published the examination calendar outlining upcoming recruitment for the year 2024-25. The notice, available on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in, indicates a series of recruitment exams anticipated in the forthcoming months. As per the calendar, the UP PCS prelims exam will be held on March 17 and its main exam will be held on July 7. The UP RO/ ARO prelims examm will be held on February 11 and the main exam will be held on July 28. Moreover, the UP Staff Nurse prelims exam will be held on March 22. Please refer to the schedule below:

Exam Name Exam Date UPPSC Review Officer RO / Assistant Review Officer 2023 Pre Exam 11/02/2024 UPPSC Pre 2024 Examination 17/03/2024 UPPSC Staff Nurse Unani / Ayurvedic Pre Exam 2023 22/03/2024 UPPSC Assistant Town Planner ATP Pre Exam 2023 07/04/2024 UPPSC Additional Private Secretary 2023 Typing / Shorthand 09/04/2024 UPPSC Staff Nurse Allopathy Exam Mains Phase II Exam 2023 24/04/2024 UPPSC Staff Nurse Unani / Ayurvedic 2023 Main Exam 2023 09/06/2024 UPPSC Assistant Town Planner ATP Mains Phase II Exam 2023 19/06/2024 UPPSC Main Phase II 2024 Examination 07/07/2024 UPPSC RO / ARO Samiksha Adhikari Mains Phase II Exam 2023 28/07/2024 UPPSC Technical Education Services Exam 2023 25/08/2024

Admit cards for UPPSC recruitments are typically released around 10 days before the scheduled examination date. However, candidates are advised to note that the dates provided are tentative, and the commission reserves the right to modify the examination schedule. Therefore, regular checks on the official website of the Public Service Commission Uttar Pradesh are recommended for any updates.