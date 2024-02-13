Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 17:04 IST

UPSSSC pharmaceutical ayurvedic main exam 2023 registration begins for 1002 vacancies

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has initiated the application process for the Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic Main Exam 2023

Nandini Verma
UPSSSC pharmaceutical ayurvedic main exam 2023 registration begins
UPSSSC pharmaceutical ayurvedic main exam 2023 registration begins | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has initiated the application process for the Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic Main Exam 2023. Aspiring candidates can apply for the 1002 vacancies through the official website at upsssc.gov.in. The application window is open from February 12, and the deadline for submission is March 3.

UPSSSC Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic Main Exam 2023 Details

Advertisement
  • Unreserved: 448
  • Scheduled Cast: 291
  • Scheduled Tribe: 37
  • Other Backward Class: 126
  • Economically Weaker Section: 100
  • Total Vacancies: 1002

Application Fee: Applicants are required to pay an application fee of ₹25.

Advertisement

How to apply

  1. Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in.
  2. Navigate to 'Live Advertisements' on the homepage.
  3. Click on the apply link for the post of Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic.
  4. Register and proceed with the application process.
  5. Fill up the application form, pay the fee, and submit.
  6. Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates will be shortlisted based on the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET 2023) for the Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic Main examination. Those who scored zero or less/negative marks in the PET exam will not be selected for the main exam. Don't miss the opportunity to join the pharmaceutical sector; apply before the deadline on March 3, 2024.

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 17:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

2 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

4 hours ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

4 hours ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

18 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

18 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

18 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

18 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

18 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

18 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

18 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

19 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

a day ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

a day ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

a day ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Holds Key Talks With MBZ, Standby For 'Ahlan Modi' | LIVE

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. Mega Showdown at Shambhu Border, Tear Gas Lobbed, Tikri Border Sealed

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. India finds NEXT SOURAV GANGULY: New 'king of the off-side’ UNEARTHED

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. Decoding Business Loan Interest Rates

    Initiatives10 minutes ago

  5. 'By far the BEST league': Pakistan-born Sikandar Raza picks IPL over PSL

    Sports 12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement