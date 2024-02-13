Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has initiated the application process for the Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic Main Exam 2023. Aspiring candidates can apply for the 1002 vacancies through the official website at upsssc.gov.in. The application window is open from February 12, and the deadline for submission is March 3.

UPSSSC Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic Main Exam 2023 Details

Unreserved: 448

Scheduled Cast: 291

Scheduled Tribe: 37

Other Backward Class: 126

Economically Weaker Section: 100

Total Vacancies: 1002

Application Fee: Applicants are required to pay an application fee of ₹25.

How to apply

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in. Navigate to 'Live Advertisements' on the homepage. Click on the apply link for the post of Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic. Register and proceed with the application process. Fill up the application form, pay the fee, and submit. Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates will be shortlisted based on the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET 2023) for the Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic Main examination. Those who scored zero or less/negative marks in the PET exam will not be selected for the main exam. Don't miss the opportunity to join the pharmaceutical sector; apply before the deadline on March 3, 2024.