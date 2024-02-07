Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 16:04 IST

UPSSSC Recruitment 2024 Notification Out for 1828 vacancies for auditor and assistant accountant

The online application window for UPSSSC Recruitment 2024 will be active from February 20 to March 11, 2024. Check full details here.

Nandini Verma
Jobs Recruitment Vacancies
Recruitment | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of Auditors in 2024. Aspiring candidates can review the eligibility criteria and pertinent details regarding the recruitment process either on this platform or by visiting the official website at upsssc.gov.in. According to the notification, the online application window for UPSSSC Recruitment 2024 will be active from February 20 to March 11, 2024. The Commission aims to fill a total of 1828 vacancies for the positions of Auditor (Lekha Parikshak) and Assistant Accountant (Lekha Sahayak).

Selection Process: The selection procedure for UPSSSC Auditor Recruitment 2023 involves a written examination, followed by document verification.

Advertisement

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years. 

Educational Qualifications: Candidate  must have a degree in commerce or a diploma in accountancy. O Level certification in computer application is also required. 

Advertisement

How to apply for UPSSSC Recruitment 2024

Interested candidates can follow the step-by-step process below to apply for UPSSSC Auditor Recruitment 2024:
1. Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission at upsssc.gov.in.
2. On the homepage, locate and click on the link for UPSSSC Auditor Registration 2024.
3. Complete the registration process and fill out the application form.
4. Submit all the necessary documents along with the application form.
5. Download and print a copy of the application form for future reference.

Advertisement

Applicants are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the activation of the registration link and further instructions.

Click here for official notification.

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 16:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement