UPSSSC Recruitment 2024 Notification Out for 1828 vacancies for auditor and assistant accountant

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of Auditors in 2024. Aspiring candidates can review the eligibility criteria and pertinent details regarding the recruitment process either on this platform or by visiting the official website at upsssc.gov.in. According to the notification, the online application window for UPSSSC Recruitment 2024 will be active from February 20 to March 11, 2024. The Commission aims to fill a total of 1828 vacancies for the positions of Auditor (Lekha Parikshak) and Assistant Accountant (Lekha Sahayak).

Selection Process: The selection procedure for UPSSSC Auditor Recruitment 2023 involves a written examination, followed by document verification.

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years.

Educational Qualifications: Candidate must have a degree in commerce or a diploma in accountancy. O Level certification in computer application is also required.

How to apply for UPSSSC Recruitment 2024

Interested candidates can follow the step-by-step process below to apply for UPSSSC Auditor Recruitment 2024:

1. Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission at upsssc.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, locate and click on the link for UPSSSC Auditor Registration 2024.

3. Complete the registration process and fill out the application form.

4. Submit all the necessary documents along with the application form.

5. Download and print a copy of the application form for future reference.

Applicants are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the activation of the registration link and further instructions.

Click here for official notification.