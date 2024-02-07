Uttarakhand High Court Recruitment 2024 begins for 139 vacancies of junior assistant, stenographer

Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a notification for the recruitment of various positions, including Stenographer/Personal Assistant and Junior Assistant, in the Uttarakhand High Court (UKHC). The Uttarakhand High Court has started the online application process. Candidates can apply online at https://uhcrec.ntaonline.in/. There are a total of 139 vacancies.

Important Dates:

Apply Start: 25 January 2024

25 January 2024 Apply Last Date: 22 February 2024

22 February 2024 Exam Date: 27 March 2024

Application Fees:

Gen/OBC/Other State: Rs. 1000/-

Rs. 1000/- SC/ST/PWD/EWS: Rs. 500/-

Rs. 500/- Mode of Payment: Online

Vacancy Details and Qualification:

Age Limit: The age limit for Uttarakhand High Court Recruitment 2024 is 21-35 years as of 1.1.2024, with age relaxation as per the rules.

Post Name Vacancy Qualification Junior Assistant 57 Graduate + Typing Stenographer/ PA 82 Graduate + Steno

Selection Process: The selection process involves the following stages:

Stage-1: Written Exam (140 Marks) Stage-2: Typing Test (JA)/Steno Test (Stenographer) - 60 Marks Stage-3: Document Verification Stage-4: Medical Examination

How to Apply for Uttarakhand High Court Recruitment 2024: Candidates can follow these steps to apply:

Check the qualification in the Uttarakhand High Court Recruitment 2024 Notification PDF. Click on the "Apply Online" link or visit uhcrec.ntaonline.in or exam.nta.ac.in. Fill out the online application form. Upload the required documents. Pay the necessary Application Fees. Print the Application Form.

For more details and to apply, candidates can visit the official website and refer to the official notification.