JSSC CGL Exam 2023 revised dates announced, check details here

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has announced the revised examination schedule for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) 2023, as per Advt No 10/2023 and Advt No 11/2023. The updated examination dates are now set for January 28 and February 4, 2024, deviating from the initially planned dates of December 16 and 17, 2023. Candidates are advised to take note of these changes for their preparation and active participation in the upcoming examination.

JSSC CGLE 2023

The hall ticket download link will soon be available on the official website at jssc.nic.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill over 2000+ vacancies across diverse departments. Aspirants are encouraged to regularly check the official website for timely updates and the availability of their hall tickets.

The selection process for the JSSC CGL involves three stages: Preliminary examination, Main examination, and Document verification. Candidates need to successfully navigate through these stages to secure their position in the selection process.

Exam Pattern

The examination pattern includes an OMR-based test conducted by the Commission. In case of multiple groups, candidate marks will undergo normalization to ensure fairness and accuracy in the assessment process. The merit list will be prepared based on normalized marks.

The Main Examination, a single-phase test, consists of three papers held in three shifts, each lasting 2 hours. Paper 1 focuses on Language Knowledge, while Paper 2 centers on Marked Tribal and Regional Language, and Paper 3 covers General Knowledge.

Candidates must secure a minimum of 30% marks in Language Knowledge (Paper 1) for qualification, and this section does not contribute to the overall merit list calculation. For Paper 2, candidates need a minimum of 30% marks in the identified tribal and regional language. Paper 3 requires a minimum of 30% marks for qualification.

Success in the examination does not guarantee automatic appointment to service posts. The Government of Jharkhand will conduct inquiries to assess the candidate's suitability, considering their character and overall fitness for public service. Appointments are periodically made by the Department of Personnel, Administrative Reforms, and Official Language, Government of Jharkhand, adhering to special representation orders for specific categories.