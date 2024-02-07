English
Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 14:19 IST

JSSC CGL Exam Postponed After Question Leak, Candidates Demand CBI Inquiry

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has decided to postpone the State General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam (JSSC CGL) scheduled for Feb4

Nandini Verma
JSSC CGL Exam Postponed
JSSC CGL Exam Postponed | Image:iStock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has decided to postpone the State General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam (JSSC CGL) scheduled for Sunday, February 4, 2024. This decision comes in the wake of leaked questions in the general knowledge section of the exam, which took place on January 28, 2024. Aspirants can find official notices regarding the exam cancellation on the JSSC website at jssc.nic.in.

Concerns arose among candidates who applied for the JSSC CGL 2024 exam after reports surfaced about the leaked paper containing answers to approximately 70 questions from the general knowledge section. In response to the leak, applicants staged protests in front of Ranchi's state library, and similar demonstrations were reported in other districts.

Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Babulal Marandi, accused the current administration of playing with the aspirations of candidates and demanded a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) inquiry into the matter of the leaked paper.

In light of the disturbance caused by the alleged paper leak, the JSSC officially canceled the examination for the third shift conducted on January 28. As the JSSC is under investigation for the claimed paper leak, the commission is expected to release revised dates for the postponed exams soon.

Candidates are advised to stay updated on the official JSSC website for further announcements and information related to the rescheduled dates and any developments in the investigation.

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 14:19 IST

