The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to declare the results for round 1 seat allotment of the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2023 on January 23. Individuals who have enrolled for the Karnataka PGCET counseling round can access the seat allotment results via the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

Applicants are required to use their login credentials, including registration number and date of birth, to retrieve and download the Karnataka PGCET 2023 round 1 seat allotment results.

In accordance with the official schedule, candidates allocated seats can make their choices from January 23 to January 25, 2024. Furthermore, the payment of fees for choices 1 and 2 can be completed between January 24 and January 29, 2024. The deadline for reporting to the allotted colleges with all original documents is January 30, 2024.

Important Dates for Karnataka PGCET 2023 Counselling:

- Karnataka PGCET 2023 first round of seat allotment result: January 23, 2024

- Exercising choices for Karnataka PGCET 2023: January 23 - 25, 2024

- Payment of fees by choice 1 and choice 2 candidates: January 24 - 29, 2024

- Last date of reporting to college: January 30, 2024

How to check seat allotment result

Here's how candidates can check the Karnataka PGCET 2023 Seat Allotment Result:

1. Visit the official KEA website at kea.kar.nic.in.

2. Click on the Karnataka PGCET 2023 seat allotment result link available on the homepage.

3. On the new page, enter the required login details.

4. Click on submit and download the page.

5. Take a printout of the same for future reference.