Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 13:31 IST
KSP Constable admit card 2024 released, here's direct link to download
The Karnataka Police has released the hall tickets or admit cards for the upcoming Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women) & (Transgender Men & Women) exam.
- Education
- 1 min read
Advertisement
The Karnataka Police has released the hall tickets or admit cards for the upcoming Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women) & (Transgender Men & Women) recruitment examination 2024. Aspirants can access and download their admit cards by visiting the official website cpc1137.ksp-recruitment.in and logging in to the application portal.
KSP Constable Admit Card Out: How to download
Follow these steps for downloading KSP constable admit card :
- Visit the KSP recruitment website- cpc1137.ksp-recruitment.in
- Open the "My Application" link on the home page
- Provide the required login details
- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
- Download the hall ticket.
Direct link to download the hall ticket
Upon downloading the admit card, candidates are advised to carefully review all exam day instructions mentioned on it. It is crucial to verify that personal details such as photo, name, signature, gender, etc., are accurately printed. Any discrepancies should be promptly reported to the relevant authority.
Advertisement
This recruitment initiative aims to fill a total of 1,137 Constable vacancies within the Karnataka State Police. The written examination is scheduled to take place on February 25.
For additional details and updates, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of Karnataka Police recruitment. Access the direct link for downloading hall tickets/call letters for quick and convenient retrieval.
Advertisement
Published February 22nd, 2024 at 13:31 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Mercedes-Benz revises 2024 forecastBusiness News18 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.