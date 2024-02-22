KSP Constable admit card 2024 released, here's direct link to download

Advertisement

The Karnataka Police has released the hall tickets or admit cards for the upcoming Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women) & (Transgender Men & Women) recruitment examination 2024. Aspirants can access and download their admit cards by visiting the official website cpc1137.ksp-recruitment.in and logging in to the application portal.

KSP Constable Admit Card Out: How to download

Follow these steps for downloading KSP constable admit card :

Visit the KSP recruitment website- cpc1137.ksp-recruitment.in

Open the "My Application" link on the home page

Provide the required login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket.

Direct link to download the hall ticket

Upon downloading the admit card, candidates are advised to carefully review all exam day instructions mentioned on it. It is crucial to verify that personal details such as photo, name, signature, gender, etc., are accurately printed. Any discrepancies should be promptly reported to the relevant authority.

Advertisement

This recruitment initiative aims to fill a total of 1,137 Constable vacancies within the Karnataka State Police. The written examination is scheduled to take place on February 25.

For additional details and updates, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of Karnataka Police recruitment. Access the direct link for downloading hall tickets/call letters for quick and convenient retrieval.