Lucknow: NEET Aspirant Falls to Death from 9th Floor after Party
A 24-year-old student preparing for NEET met with a tragic accident, falling to her death from the 9th floor in Lucknow.
Lucknow: A 24-year-old student preparing for NEET met with a tragic accident, falling to her death from the 9th floor.
Shruti Varma, a resident of Sitapur, was residing in Lucknow while preparing for the NEET examination. The incident occurred at the Celebrity Meadows Apartment in Sushant Golf City.
According to the police, after a party with a family friend, Shruti was engaged in conversation with her friend on the balcony. Following the consumption of alcohol, while smoking a cigarette on the balcony, she lost her balance suddenly, leading to the fatal fall.
The police suspect the possibility of the accident being influenced by excessive alcohol consumption rather than any foul play, as no signs of a struggle were evident. The family has not lodged any complaints or filed any accusations, stating they do not suspect any foul play in the tragic incident.
The police have initiated an investigation into the incident, treating it as a case involving potential homicide, accident, or suicide. Shruti Varma was diligently preparing for the NEET examination while residing in Lucknow, and her untimely demise has left the community in shock.
