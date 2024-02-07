English
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 13:17 IST

Malaysia’s Lincoln University College Seeks Campus in India, Applies Through UGC Portal

Malaysia's Lincoln University College has become the first foreign university to apply for establishing a campus in India through the UGC portal.

Nandini Verma
Lincoln University College
Lincoln University College | Image:Facebook/lincolnuniversitymalaysia
Malaysia's Lincoln University College has become the first foreign university to apply for establishing a campus in India through the University Grants Commission's (UGC) dedicated application portal. The UGC has formed a five-member standing committee to evaluate the application, and its opinion is expected soon.

Union Education Minister of State Subhas Sarkar, responding to a Lok Sabha query on Monday, confirmed that Lincoln University College has applied to set up a campus in Telangana through the UGC. The UGC initiated the portal to invite applications from Foreign Higher Education Institutions (FHEIs) for setting up campuses in India.

While other foreign universities have accessed the portal to understand application requirements, Lincoln University College is the only one that has submitted an application to date, according to an official.

Ranked 301-340th in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023 and placed in the 301–400th band in the Times Higher Education World Rankings, Lincoln University College has taken a significant step in this direction.

In November, the UGC notified regulations allowing foreign universities to set up and operate campuses in India with complete autonomy, granting degrees and deciding admission processes and fee structures.

As per UGC guidelines, two or more universities can collaborate to establish campuses in India, provided each meets the eligibility criteria individually. Each foreign university can set up multiple campuses in India, requiring separate applications for each proposed campus submitted to the UGC.

Responding to concerns about affordability for Indian students, Minister Sarkar stated that FHEIs may provide full or partial merit- or needs-based scholarships, along with tuition fee concessions for Indian citizens. The regulations also incorporate safeguards against misappropriation of philanthropic resources and non-compliance with internal and external standards for philanthropic operations. Compliance with the provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, is mandatory for FHEIs receiving or utilizing donations from foreign sources.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 13:17 IST

