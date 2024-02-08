MHT CET BTech Registration begins today, full details here

Advertisement

Maharashtra B.Tech Admission 2024: The MHT CET 2024 registration link has been activated by the State CET Cell, accessible at cetcell.mahacet.org. The application process for MHT CET is set to commence today, January 16, 2024. The exam dates for MHT CET 2024 have been revised by the State CET Cell, Maharashtra, and are scheduled to take place from April 16 to 30, 2024, as updated on the official website. The MHT CET syllabus for 2024 has also been released by the authority.

Eligible candidates, based on their performance in MHT CET or JEE Main 2024, will be considered for Maharashtra B.Tech admission, contingent upon meeting the MHT CET eligibility criteria. Aspiring students seeking admission to B.Tech courses in Maharashtra are required to participate in the Engineering Common Entrance Test, namely MHT CET 2024. Additionally, admission to Maharashtra B.Tech programs in 2024 will be determined by JEE Main scores. The engineering admission CET in Maharashtra will be conducted exclusively in online mode, with the admission process unfolding through MHT CET counseling and seat allotment procedures.

Applicants can access the MHT CET 2024 application form on the official website, with a provision for correction available. Successful completion of the application process will enable candidates to download the MHT CET admit card online. The official MHT CET 2024 answer key will be released on the designated website.

Candidates opting for admission through either JEE Main or MHT CET 2024 are required to fill out the application form. However, candidates with JEE Main scores need not appear for MHT CET. For detailed information on Maharashtra B.Tech admission in 2024, refer to our comprehensive article.

Maharashtra B.Tech Admission 2024 Dates:

- Release of MHT CET Application Form 2024: January 16, 2024

- Last day to fill the form: March 1, 2024

- MHT CET form filling dates with late fee: To be notified

- MHT CET correction window 2024: To be notified

- Release of admit card: To be notified

- MHT CET 2024 exam date: April 16 to May 2, 2024

- Announcement of result: To be notified

- Counselling and admission Process: To be notified

Please note that the official date for MHT CET is pending an official announcement on their website, and students are encouraged to monitor this page for updates once the dates are declared officially.