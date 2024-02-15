English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 13:02 IST

Mumbai School Timings: Bus Operators Oppose 9AM Start For Classes Upto Grade 4

Mumbai: School bus operators in Maharashtra are opposing the 9am timing for pre-primary grades up to Class-IV citing traffic issues. Details here

School bus operators in Maharashtra have opposed the state government's decision to begin classes for pre-primary to IV grades at 9 am. | Image:Shutterstock
Mumbai: School bus operators in Maharashtra have opposed the state government's decision to begin classes for pre-primary to IV grades at 9 am, saying it would pose difficulties for them and lead to hike in their charges. They argue that the new timing will lead to the school buses getting stuck in the morning peak hour traffic, which will ultimately result in delays.

The government last week issued an order asking schools to start classes for pre-primary to standard IV from 9 am onwards. The move from the state school education department came after Governor Ramesh Bais, in a speech in the first week of December last year, indicated his aversion to the early timings for primary classes.

School and Company Bus Owners' Association treasurer Ramesh Maniyan said, "We oppose the government resolution (GR) as it will directly lead to a hike in our cost by 25 per cent. The government took this decision unilaterally after listening to the grievances of parents, which is not good." "Before 9 am, there is sparse traffic on roads. But if the schools open at 9 am, the school buses will get stuck in traffic, which will lead to delays for the children," he said.

What Maharashtra Govt Order Said About Pre-primary School Timings

In the order, the government directed all private and public schools to change the timings of the pre-primary and primary sections. Classes will now start at 9 am and school will give over at 2 pm.

Changes in lifestyle, including going to bed late, loud music and access to various means of entertainment, had resulted in students not getting adequate and proper sleep, it said.

(Except the headline, Republic has not edited the PTI copy)

Published February 15th, 2024 at 13:01 IST

